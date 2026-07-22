South African stars turning out in The Hundred

The annual limited overs league in the UK started on Tuesday.

Some of the biggest names in South African cricket will take part in the 2026 edition of The Hundred, across the men’s and women’s competitions.

Birmingham Phoenix

Birmingham Phoenix are yet to win a title in either competition, finishing runners-up in the very first men’s final in 2021, when they lost to Southern Brave by 32 runs. They have not reached a final since.

In the men’s competition, Donovan Ferreira has moved to the Phoenix for £210,000 (R4.6 million) after two seasons with the Oval Invincibles, where he scored 122 runs in 2024 and 181 runs in 2025.

Matthew Montgomery, born in Johannesburg, joins for his debut Hundred campaign. He plays international cricket for Germany and was signed as an injury replacement for Ethan Brookes.

In the women’s competition, Annerie Dercksen was signed for £15,000 (R331,000), while Kayla Reyneke joined as a Vitality Wildcard Pick, available for the first two fixtures only.

London Spirit

London Spirit’s women’s side won their maiden title in 2024, beating Welsh Fire by four wickets. Their men’s team have been to one final, losing to the Oval Invincibles, now MI London, by five wickets in 2024.

In the men’s competition, Dewald Brevis joins for £185,000 (R4.1 million) in his debut Hundred season, having previously played in the IPL for Chennai Super Kings and the SA20 for Pretoria Capitals. Lhuan-dre Pretorius was signed for £31,000 (R683,000).

In the women’s competition, Marizanne Kapp was signed for £130,000 (R2.9 million) and Nadine de Klerk for £170,000 (R3.7 million).

Manchester Super Giants

Formerly Manchester Originals, this franchise has never won a Hundred title in either competition, but reached back-to-back men’s finals in 2022 and 2023, losing both times, to Trent Rockets and the Oval Invincibles respectively.

Big-hitting batter Heinrich Klaasen was retained from last season for £250,000 (R5.5 million). Proteas limited overs captain Aiden Markram, signed for £200,000 (R4.4 million), joins the side in his debut Hundred campaign.

Leus du Plooy, born in Pretoria, was signed for £120,000 (R2.6 million). He has played in the competition since 2021, turning out for Welsh Fire and then Southern Brave before this move. He has represented Hungary at associate level and is not yet capped by England or South Africa.

MI London

Formerly the Oval Invincibles, this is the most successful franchise in Hundred history, having won three straight men’s titles from 2023 to 2025 and two women’s titles in 2021 and 2022.

Jason Roy, born in Durban, and Tom Curran, born in Cape Town, both play international cricket for England.

Southern Brave

Southern Brave won the inaugural men’s title in 2021 and the women’s title in 2023, but they have lost three finals in five years across both competitions, most recently to MI London in 2025.

Experienced batter David Miller returns for £110,000 (R2.4 million) after scoring 133 runs last season. Tristan Stubbs, signed for £100,000 (R2.2 million), arrives for his debut Hundred campaign.

In the women’s competition, Proteas captain Laura Wolvaardt was signed for £75,000 (R1.7 million) and Lizelle Lee for £27,500 (R606,000).

Sunrisers Leeds

Formerly Northern Superchargers, this franchise’s women’s side won their first title in 2025 under their old name, beating Southern Brave by seven wickets, having lost the 2023 final to the same opponents.

The franchise was bought outright by the Sun Group, owners of the IPL’s Sunrisers Hyderabad and SA20’s Sunrisers Eastern Cape, and rebranded ahead of the 2026 season.

Ryan Rickelton was signed for £150,000 (R3.3 million).

Welsh Fire

Welsh Fire have never won a Hundred title in either competition, and were runners-up in the 2024 women’s final, losing to London Spirit by four wickets.

Marco Jansen was signed for £250,000 (R5.5 million).

This story first appeared on sacricketmag.com. It is republished here with permission.