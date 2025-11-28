Proteas eager to carry Test momentum into ODI series against India, says Burger

South Africa will turn out against India in the first of three ODI matches in Ranchi on Sunday.

With South Africa having secured a 2-0 Test series victory over India earlier this week, seam bowler Nandre Burger says they are hungry to build on that success by putting up a fight in the limited overs portion of their tour.

The Proteas face India in a three-match one-day international (ODI) series starting in Ranchi on Saturday, which will be followed by a five-match T20 campaign.

“The mood in the camp is exciting. We’re ready to go in a different format,” Burger said.

“The Test win is obviously great for South African cricket, and we’re here to show that we’ll keep dominating. That’s what we want to keep doing in all three formats.”

Proving himself

After recovering from a stress fracture in his back which he picked up last year, Burger made his return to the Proteas side in July.

And while he had played only limited overs international matches since making his comeback, he was eager to return to the Proteas Test team.

He believed he would need to perform well in first-class cricket at domestic level, however, before being considered for the in-form national squad in the five-day format.

“It’s great to be back from injury, but it’s a different format, so it’s obviously not the same thing where I can put up my hand, only bowl 10 overs and be like ‘pick me for Test cricket’,” Burger said.

“It’s been a long journey and I’m still on the journey to get back to red ball cricket, so it’s still kind of a thing of being able to trust my back and be allowed to actually play four-day cricket to be able to work my name back into the hat for Test cricket.

“Hopefully I’ll get my chance to be able to play red ball cricket soon, and Test cricket is the format I love the most and want to play the most, so hopefully I’ll get another opportunity one day.”