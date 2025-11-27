Proteas on top in India: Five takeaways from 2-0 series win

Temba Bavuma's Proteas have shown their class by winning a Test series in India, for the first time in 25 years. These are the key takeaways.

South Africa’s Proteas wrapped up a convincing 2-0 Test series win against India in Guwahati on Wednesday following their earlier triumph on tour in Kolkata. It was the first Test series win by the Proteas in India in 25 years.

Here then are five takeaways from the Proteas’ triumph.

Proteas banish sub-continent hoodoo

The Proteas have been known as poor players of spin and often struggled on the sub-continent, but in their last three visits to Asia they have emerged with two Test series wins and one drawn series, showing that they have now changed that narrative completely.

They have triumphed over Bangladesh and India and drawn with Pakistan.

Last year the Proteas destroyed Bangladesh, beating them by an innings and 273 runs and by three wickets in their two Tests. Against Pakistan they lost the first Test by 93 runs, but bounced back with a comfortable eight wicket win in the second Test.

Their opening 30-run win over India was a low scoring shootout, but the second Test was emphatic, with a record 408-run win.

Proteas flush with all-rounders

The Proteas are suddenly flush with genuine all-rounders, and things are looking very healthy in that department. Since Jacques Kallis retired back in 2013, the Proteas have struggled to find a regular proper all-rounder to fill that void. Players such as Wayne Parnell and Chris Morris were possibilities, but both only played a few Tests, and featured a lot more in the shorter format.

Wiaan Mulder burst onto the scene as a schoolboy wonderkid, and he became the next hope, but struggled to get going at first, before finally blossoming last year, and he is now the closest player we have had to Kallis.

Backing him up now are Marco Jansen and Senuran Muthusamy, who both are considered bowling all-rounders, but scored their highest Test scores in the match against India, showing that they too can hold the willow. Corbin Bosch also remains an all-rounder option.

Marco Jansen performed well with bat and ball in India. Picture: Debarchan Chatterjee/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Keeper conundrum

n average showing from Kyle Verreynne on the sub-continent has led to questions being asked about whether he should be persisted with going forward.

Since making his debut in 2021, Verreynne has largely been decent, playing 31 games, scoring four centuries and three 50s, with a highest score of 136 not out and an average of 30.14. But his six Test innings scores on the subcontinent are 2, 19, 10, 16, 9 and 45.

With Ryan Rickelton in good form, and playing as a frontline batter in the team, should he possibly take up the gloves instead, with him having scored two hundreds and one half century in 15 games, with a highest score of 259 and average of 37.37?

His eight Test innings scores in Asia are 71, 45, 14, 25no, 23, 11, 35 and 35. If Rickelton took the gloves, it would open a spot for a genuine batter, like David Bedingham, Zubayr Hamza, Dewald Brevis or Lhuan-dre Pretorius, to step in.

Kyle Verreynne of South Africa, seen here being clean bowled by Axar Patel of India during the first Test match in the series in Kolkata, has struggled with his batting in recent times. Picture: Prakash Singh/Getty Images

No KG, no problem

The Proteas suffered a major blow heading into the Indian Test series as their pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada was ruled out through injury. Despite spinners being expected to play a major role, and that they did, things would be more difficult without their strike bowler.

However, the Proteas dealt with the loss well, as various players stepped up, chipping in with wickets in both Tests.

In the first Test six of the 18 wickets were taken by pace bowlers, with Marco Jansen picking up five and Corbin Bosch one. In the second Test Jansen was even more impressive, picking up seven wickets over the two innings, including top figures of 6/48 in the first innings.

The Proteas won’t want to head into too many games without the services of Rabada, but they will be satisfied knowing that they can.

Harmer steps up and Bavuma leads with aplomb

Since making his Test debut in 2015, veteran Proteas spinner Simon Harmer has been in and out of the setup. His most recent return has been a roaring success with massive performances against Pakistan, taking 13 wickets in that series, and India, taking 17 wickets and being named player of the series.

But he is 36 and with Keshav Maharaj the team’s first choice spinner, he will find his chances limited when the Proteas play at home.

Temba Bavuma is such an inspirational leader and continues to lead the team with aplomb, as he kept his incredible unbeaten captaincy record intact.

In the first Test he struck arguably a match-changing unbeaten half century, that gave his team just enough runs to defend, and by the end of the second Test he improved his record in charge of the Proteas to 12 games, 11 wins and one draw.