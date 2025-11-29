OPINION: Is Keshav Maharaj’s place in the Proteas Test team in danger?

The recent performances of Simon Harmer and Senuran Muthusamy are going to make things difficult for the Proteas selectors.

It feels silly to even suggest this, but based on the performances of the country’s strong spin bowling contingent, Keshav Maharaj’s place in the national Test team might be on the line.

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma spoke this week about the key role Maharaj plays as a senior member of the squad, both on and off the field.

And anyone who watches cricket will know how incredible Maharaj has been in his role as the first-choice slow bowler in the squad since making his Test debut nine years ago.

However, the recent performances of Simon Harmer and Senuran Muthusamy are going to make things difficult for coach Shukri Conrad and the Proteas selectors, who are unlikely to pick three spinners outside tours of the sub-continent (especially with part-timer Aiden Markram at their disposal).

So if one or more of them are going to be dropped for their next Test series – a three-match campaign to be played against Australia in South Africa in September and October next year – who will that be?

As much as he offers, Maharaj’s place is not cemented because his compatriots have stuck up their hands in spectacular fashion.

Harmer and Muthusamy

In the 1-1 draw against Pakistan last month, Harmer took 13 wickets in two matches, and during the 2-0 victory over India in the series which concluded earlier this week, he grabbed 17 scalps to earn the Player of the Series award.

Muthusamy took 11 wickets in the first Test against Pakistan, and though he was given only eight overs in the second Test, he hit an unbeaten half-century to help the Proteas draw the series.

He was then dropped for the first Test against India, and while he was given only nine overs with the ball in the second game, he made his first Test century (the only hundred scored in the match).

Muthusamy has played only eight Tests, and Harmer has played 14 after making himself unavailable for a period of his career when he signed a Kolpak contract in the UK.

But both players, who are in their 30s, are experienced and did so well on the sub-continent on the Proteas’ last two tours that they will have to be considered for the series against Australia.

Harmer has had an impressive domestic career, taking 1 017 wickets in 236 first-class games, while Muthusamy offers additional value with the bat.

You don’t just drop a player like Maharaj, and I’m not suggesting he has lost his spot, but the depth in SA spin bowling at the moment is going to give the selectors a real headache and they’ve got some thinking to do.