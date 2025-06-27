Pretorius, Brevis and Yusuf to make Proteas Test debuts against Zimbabwe

Captain Keshav Maharaj believes Proteas youngsters will match Zimbabwe's best.

Dewald Brevis is one of three players who will make his Test debut on Saturday. Picture: Isuru Sameera/Gallo Images

The Proteas named a deep batting line-up in their relatively inexperienced side to play in the first Test against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo on Saturday, while captain Keshav Maharaj said youngsters in the side will be a match for Zimbabwe’s best.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis and Codi Yusuf all make their Test debuts while Maharaj will play his first Test match as captain.

Zimbabwe have never beaten South Africa in a Test match, and have only won three Tests in the last decade.

Proteas up for Zimbabwe’s best

Still, Maharaj said the Proteas had done their homework on in-form Zimbabwe players such as Brian Bennet and Blessing Muzarabani.

“We know he [Muzarabani] has a bit of pace and he gets a lot of bounce,” the Proteas captain said. “He’s improved a lot since we’ve played against him [in 2017]. We identify him as one of our threats but hopefully our game plans can come on the better side of things.”

Maharaj said Zimbabwe know their home conditions well, and have a great deal of experience in their line-up.

“It’s a little bit more of an emphasis on making sure we execute our details really well. Whatever is thrown at us, we take it in our stride.”

Maharaj’s Test debut as captain

Maharaj added it was a privilege to captain the Proteas in his favourite format of the game.

“In terms of my captaincy style, I am a very laid-back captain. I am always open to advice, but also allow the bowlers to come up with their own plans because I always believe in growth.

“But I am someone that if I need to put my foot down, I will. I just want everyone to feel welcome and comfortable so that they can execute their skill best in the field.”

Proteas starting XI

Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Wiaan Mulder, David Bedingham, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj (c), Codi Yusuf, Kwena Maphaka.

ALSO READ: Proteas coach backs Maphaka to lead bowling attack against ‘battle-hardened’ Zim