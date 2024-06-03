Proteas are ‘quietly confident’ of winning T20 World Cup, says Markram

Markram insists the national squad are feeling more excitement than pressure.

On paper, the Proteas should not enter the tournament among the favourites, but captain Aiden Markram is confident they can lift the trophy at the T20 World Cup.

The SA team, who have never reached a World Cup final, have lost 11 of their last 13 T20 Internationals and are ranked sixth in the world.

With one of the best batting line-ups at the showpiece and an experienced bowling unit, however, Markram says they retain the belief that they can emerge triumphant as they prepare to open their campaign against Sri Lanka in New York at 4.30pm (SA time) on Monday.

“Obviously it’s a World Cup and there are some really good teams here, but we feel if we’re on form and playing at our best ability we are able to beat anyone here,” the skipper said.

“We’re putting a lot of focus on ourselves and seeing ultimately where it gets us, but certainly we’re here to lift the trophy.

“I’m sure every other team is also here to lift the trophy, so we’ll see at the end of it, but I’m quietly confident we have what it takes.”

Hungry for T20 title

While the national squad’s failure to lift a World Cup trophy stands out as the deepest drought in South African sport, and there was a lot of expectation back home, Markram insisted they were not feeling too much pressure.

“We’re trying to achieve something we haven’t achieved before, so I don’t think that brings too much extra pressure,” he said.

“I think it brings a bit more excitement and energy to the team… and the guys are really hungry to get that first elusive one.”