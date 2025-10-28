It’s the first T20 between Pakistan and SA in Rawalpindi

Pakistan are slight favourites against South Africa ahead of the first T20 game between the teams in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

The first of three T20 Internationals between hosts Pakistan and South Africa takes place in Rawalpindi later Tuesday with the hosts the slight favourites to go 1-0 up in the series.

The nations go into the match on the back of a drawn Test series (1-1) though the lineups for the T20 matches are vastly different to the sides that met in the Tests.

The South Africans are being captained by Donovan Ferreira and are without a number of senior players.

Pakistan are at 1.70 to win the opening game, with South Africa at 2.15, so there’s not all that much value in picking a winner.

The better options are perhaps in other areas such as Top Batter and Top Bowler, where the likes of Quinton de Kock (6.25) and Ferreira at 20.00 could result in good returns among the batters.

George Linde is not a bad bet in batting (75.00) and bowling (6.50) should he top the lists.

All odds correct at time of writing and subject to change.