Proteas ‘excited’ for rare women’s Test against England

A 15-member SA squad has been announced for their Test match against England starting on Sunday.

Mieke de Ridder is the only uncapped player in the SA Test squad. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Newly appointed head coach Mandla Mashimbyi says the Proteas women are looking forward to showcasing their ability in the longest format when they face England in a rare Test match in Bloemfontein starting on Sunday.

The national team have won only one of their previous 15 Test matches, and they have not beaten England in seven previous encounters.

They have played only three Tests in the last 10 years, however, and Mashimbyi was relieved they had been given another opportunity.

“I’m excited. It will go a long way for the ladies in terms of them understanding their game and what’s needed in the longer version of the game,” Mashimbyi said.

“Getting an opportunity to play red-ball is good for our cricket and I’m looking forward to what they can bring.

“The measurables are quite simple for me. It’s how much time you are willing to spend in the crease as a batter and how patient you are willing to be as a bowler. So it’s all those things that we’re going to speak about and if we can see it coming to fruition during the game, that will give us a big plus.”

Squad announced

Three players were recalled on Tuesday, with a 15-member Proteas squad announced for the four-day fixture. They included Lara Goodall, Ayanda Hlubi and Chloé Tryon, who were not part of the team for the previous Test against India earlier this year.

The squad also included 28-year-old uncapped player Mieke de Ridder.

“We are thrilled to have another Test match opportunity following the white-ball series (against England ending on Wednesday),” said convenor of selectors Clinton du Preez.

“Maintaining an experienced core is essential to ensure we remain competitive and aim for a positive outcome.

“We reviewed the previous Test squad and made adjustments to bring balance to the team. Lara adds versatility to the batting line-up as a left-hander, Hlubi provides variation as an impact seam bowler, and Tumi has been consistent in her past performances, offering control to the bowling attack alongside our other bowlers.”

Proteas women Test squad

Laura Wolvaardt (captain), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Lara Goodall, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloé Tryon