Finding consistency is key for Proteas women, says coach Mashimbyi

South Africa and England are level at 1-1 going into the ODI series decider.

Newly appointed coach Mandla Mashimbyi says the Proteas women’s team need to focus on consistency following a crushing six-wicket defeat to England in the second one-day international (ODI) in Durban on Sunday.

Four days earlier, the SA team had coasted to a convincing six-wicket win in Kimberley, but with a chance to win the three-match series with a game to spare, they fell apart at Kingsmead as England levelled the series.

“We played nicely the other night, and then we come here and it’s like two different worlds,” said Mashimbyi.

“That’s one of the things I want to rectify with this team. We need to learn to be consistent and make sure we bring the same performances throughout.

“Even when we lose, we must lose with dignity. We mustn’t be so high one game, and very low the next. There must be a happy medium.

“That will build confidence in the players and those are the types of processes we’re going to have to follow for us to make sure we become a force.”

Connecting with the players

Joining the national squad midway through their home tour against England, Mashimbyi admitted it would take some time for him to settle into his new position.

He was confident, however, that he and his management team would create an environment to get the best out of the national squad.

“I think the most important thing for me now is to connect with the players and understand what makes them tick and perform at their best,” he said.

“Once I’ve figured that out then I can make sure I create an environment that will feed into their personalities so their performances can be consistent.”

The SA women’s side will face England in the ODI series decider in Potchefstroom on Wednesday.