A patchy history: South Africa at the Women’s T20 World Cup

South Africa have appeared at all seven previous editions of the Women’s T20 World Cup, but they have only twice progressed to the knockout stages at the biennial showpiece.

Ahead of the 2023 edition of the tournament, starting in the Western Cape this weekend, we take a look back at the national team’s history at the event, which has not always been spectacular but has produced moments of brilliance.

2009 (England)

Turning out at the inaugural edition of the women’s T20 World Cup, the SA team were disappointing, finishing last in their pool without picking up a point.

Position – 7th

Best player – Despite playing only three matches, Shabnim Ismail finished third in the list of top wicket-takers at the tournament, taking seven scalps at an average of 10.42.

2010 (West Indies)

Again failing to progress beyond the group stages, the Proteas were dumped out in the opening round without a point for the second successive edition of the spectacle.

Position – 7th

Best player – Well, nobody, really. Chloe Tryon and Ismail took four wickets each through their three matches, and Mignon du Preez was the top SA batter, contributing 78 runs from three innings at a strike rate of 114.70.

2012 (Sri Lanka)

Though they again crashed out in the first round,finishing bottom of their group, the Proteas opened their campaign with a bang, picking up their first ever T20 World Cup victory with a six-wicket win over hosts Sri Lanka. They went on to beat Pakistan by five wickets with a ball to spare in the playoffs for fifth to eighth positions.

Position – 5th-8th

Best player – Susan Benade finished in a tie for sixth in the list of top wicket-takers in the tournament, grabbing five scalps from the 15 overs she bowled at an average of 12.20.

2014 (Bangladesh)

Delivering some superb performances, the SA team won three of their four matches in the pool stages, progressing to the semifinals for the first time by finishing second in their group. They went on to lose by nine wickets against England in the penultimate round, but it was a real breakthrough effort.

Position – 3rd/4th

Best player – Dane van Niekerk made 157 runs in five innings, including an unbeaten 90 against Pakistan, while Ismail and Marizanne Kapp took seven wickets each with the ball.

Experienced bowler Shabnim Ismail will add real value to the Proteas attack on home soil this month, as the third-highest wicket taker in the history of the Women’s T20 World Cup (with 35 scalps from 26 matches). Picture: Matthew Lewis/ICC/Getty Images

2016 (India)

With just two points (one win) from four games, South Africa returned to the first-round scrapheap at the global T20 showpiece, ending fourth (of five teams) in their group.

Position – 8th

Best player – Sune Luus was one of the best bowlers of the tournament, taking seven wickets at an average of 6.71, including returning superb figures of 5/8 in a consolation victory over Ireland.

2018 (West Indies)

Putting up a fight, South Africa beat Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in the group stages, but they fell to England and hosts West Indies, taking third place in their group and narrowly missing out on a place in the semifinals.

Position – 6th

Best player – Van Niekerk and Ismail grabbed six wickets each, and Kapp knocked 98 runs from her four innings with the bat.

2020 (Australia)

Delivering their best string of results at the T20 World Cup, the Proteas went unbeaten in the opening round, ending top of their group. They were then edged out by Australia in a rain-disrupted semifinal

Position – 3rd/4th

Best player – Though she wasn’t able to get going in the rest of their matches, Lizelle Lee smashed 101 runs against Thailand, producing one of only two centuries scored at the tournament.

2023 (South Africa)

The hosts are up against title holders Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Group A, and they will have to be at their best if they want to reach the knockout stages of the tournament for the third time.

England, India, West Indies, Pakistan and Ireland will turn out in Group B, with the top two teams in each pool reaching the semifinals.

The Proteas play Sri Lanka in the opening match at Newlands on Friday night, and the final will be played at the same venue on 26 February.

Proteas squad – Sune Luus (captain), Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Lara Goodall, Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Tazmin Brits, Masabata Klaas, Laura Wolvaardt, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Anneke Bosch, Delmi Tucker.