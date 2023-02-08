Wesley Botton
Chief sports writer
4 minute read
8 Feb 2023
7:00 am
Cricket

A patchy history: South Africa at the Women’s T20 World Cup

The Proteas women's team will aim to make their third semifinal appearance at the T20 World Cup on home soil this month.

Marizanne Kapp, Proteas women
Proteas all-rounder Marizanne Kapp, who made her T20 World Cup debut at the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2009, will be one of the senior members of the SA squad on home soil this month. Picture: Michael Sheehan/Gallo Images
South Africa have appeared at all seven previous editions of the Women's T20 World Cup, but they have only twice progressed to the knockout stages at the biennial showpiece. Ahead of the 2023 edition of the tournament, starting in the Western Cape this weekend, we take a look back at the national team's history at the event, which has not always been spectacular but has produced moments of brilliance. 2009 (England) Turning out at the inaugural edition of the women's T20 World Cup, the SA team were disappointing, finishing last in their pool without picking up a point. Position -...

