Weakened Proteas in NZ: Beauty of sport — anything can happen
The West Indies showed at the weekend that no one should ever be written off.
The Proteas cricket team in New Zealand is missing several first-choice players. Picture: Charle Lombard/Gallo Images
One thing the stunning victories by the West Indies and England in their Test matches against Australia and India over the last few days taught us, again, is that in sport anything is possible, and it remains the greatest reality show on Earth. Also, at the weekend, as we have seen before, a tennis player (in this case Italy’s Jannik Sinner) can come back from being dead and buried and win a match in five sets, taking the last three after losing the first two. At the recently concluded Australian Open there were many instances where players won in five…
Also, at the weekend, as we have seen before, a tennis player (in this case Italy’s Jannik Sinner) can come back from being dead and buried and win a match in five sets, taking the last three after losing the first two.
At the recently concluded Australian Open there were many instances where players won in five sets.
The thing is you just don’t know what’s going to happen next, and that’s why we all love sport so much.
There is no script and just when you think you’re able to predict something you get shown up.
Every sportsman and woman has a back story — do yourself a favour and read about the life of Windies fast bowler Shamar Joseph – and the players representing our country in New Zealand over the next few weeks are no different.
Yes, it’s not ideal that the Proteas are playing a Test series without their best players and there’s no doubt the team on tour have their backs to the wall, but that is not the players’ fault and no one should point fingers at the men on tour.
What an opportunity awaits them — possibly a once-in-a-lifetime chance to shine on the biggest stage.
Cricket is a funny old game; all you need is one or two batters or bowlers to find form and, who knows, perhaps we, too, will be celebrating something special in our cricket in a few weeks’ time.
The first Test of two between New Zealand South Africa starts in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.