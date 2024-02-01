Cricket

Wesley Botton

By Wesley Botton

Chief sports journalist

1 Feb 2024

Proteas coach Conrad ‘inspired’ by in-form national teams

An under-strength Proteas squad will turn out as underdogs against New Zealand.

Proteas coach Shukri Conrad

Test coach Shukri Conrad looks on during a Proteas training session. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

National Test cricket coach Shukri Conrad says he has been inspired by other SA teams in the build-up to the Test series against New Zealand starting this weekend.

While they remain confident of their chances, Conrad’s side have been largely written off ahead the two-match campaign, with eight uncapped players in the squad.

Asked if he had been given a boost by the underdog West Indies team that stunned Australia in the second Test of their series in Brisbane last week, Conrad said he had not.

Memorable victories

He had, however, been motivated by the SA women’s team’s historic victory over Australia in the second T20 International in Canberra last weekend, as well as the national men’s football side’s win against Morocco in the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday.

“We watched a little bit of the game and I’m thrilled for West Indies. I think it’s great, not only for West Indies but for world cricket,” Conrad said.

“But I got a lot more inspiration out of the women beating Australia in Australia for the first time and watching Bafana Bafana get through the last 16.

“I find a lot more joy and inspiration in that than the West Indies beating Australia.”

The first of two Tests between South Africa and New Zealand starts at Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

