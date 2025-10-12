Proteas will need quick wickets on day two of first Test against Pakistan, says Harmer

The Proteas toiled hard on day one in Lahore, but without much luck.

The Proteas will need quick wickets on the morning of day two if they want to stop Pakistan reaching a big first innings score, after the hosts ended the first day of play well placed on 313/5 in the first Test at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday.

The hosts were powered by two big partnerships, the first of 161 for the second wicket between opener Imam-ul-Haq, who top scored with 93 off 150 balls (7×4; 1×6), and captain Shan Masood, who scored 76 off 147 (9×4; 1×6).

The second was an impressive unbeaten 114-run sixth wicket stand between Mohammad Rizwan, 62no off 107 (2×4; 2×6), and Salman Agar, 52no off 83 (2×4; 1×6), that has helped put Pakistan in a very strong position.

Important toss

Proteas spinner Simon Harmer, who bowled well on the day but only returned figures of 1/75 in 28 overs, admitted that the toss played a role in Pakistan’s solid start.

“In the subcontinent the toss plays a big part (in how the match goes). The best batting conditions are (usually) in the first session, or on day one. They got the luck of the draw with the toss and they maximised that well,” said Harmer.

“Full credit to Imam, Shan and then Salman and Riz at the end, they played extremely well. We created chances, but it didn’t go our way. I think on the subcontinent you need a bit of luck. A drag on, a nick, an umpire’s call decision that doesn’t go your way, but on another day it might.

“At the end of the day we need to rock up tomorrow (Monday), because if we can restrict them to less than 380 we will have done a hell of a job.”

In expectation of the very spin friendly conditions the Proteas backed three spinners for the match, with Harmer joined by Senuran Muthusamy, 2/101 off 26 overs, and Prenelan Subrayen, 1/72 off 20.

Proteas fightback

They all played their part in a good Proteas fightback just before and after tea, that saw Pakistan lose three wickets for no runs, with Subrayen making the breakthrough first, trapping Masood LBW, but they were still well-placed on 163/2.

Muthusamy then stepped in, having Ul-Haq caught by Tony de Zorzi at short leg, and catching Saud Shakeel popping the ball back to him for a first ball duck, with the last two balls to tea, as they slipped to 199/4.

In the third over after tea, Harmer had Babar Azam (23) out LBW, thanks to a successful review after he was given not out, and Pakistan were suddenly in trouble on 199/5, but Rizwan and Agha settled in, aided by a coupe of late drop catches, allowing the hosts to finish strongly.

The worrying thing for the Proteas is that the wicket is expected to become much tougher to bat on as the match progresses.

So it will be extremely important for them to try get the final five Pakistan wickets cheaply on Monday morning, although Harmer admitted the pitch wasn’t deteriorating as quickly as expected.

“Not as much as I thought. There is turn, especially on day one. But I think a guy like Shaheen Shah Afridi, a (fast) left hander, will open footmarks for the right arm offspinner.

“The odd ball is turning, but if anything I think it will get lower, because the ball sort of deteriorates quickly as well. So I think that could also counter balance the spin aspect. But I think that bounce and the ball keeping low will come into play from tomorrow (Monday).”