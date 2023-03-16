Proteas halted by rain in first ODI against Windies

South Africa will have to wait another couple of days before they’re able to get stuck into the West Indies team after the first of three one-day international (ODI) matches was rained out in East London on Thursday.
Following their 2-0 Test series victory over the tourists, the Proteas will have two more one-day international (ODI) matches against the Windies. They will then play three T20 Internationals.
While four players had the opportunity to earn their ODI debuts for the Proteas – fast bowler Gerald Coetzee, top order batter Tony de Zorzi, and wicketkeeper/batters Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs – they will all have to wait until the second match, also to be played at Buffalo Park, on Saturday.
Though cooler conditions are expected this weekend, weather forecasts suggest there is less chance of rain and the match should go ahead as planned.
Proteas 1st and 2nd ODIs squad
Temba Bavuma (capt), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Sisanda Magala, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams, Rassie van der Dussen
Proteas 3rd ODI squad
Temba Bavuma (capt), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams, Rassie van der Dussen
ODI fixtures
Thursday, 16 March at 1pm – Buffalo Park, East London
Saturday, 18 March at 1ppm – Buffalo Park, East London
Tuesday, 21 March at 10am – JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom
T20 fixtures
Saturday, 25 March at 2pm – SuperSport ark, Centurion
Sunday, 26 March at 2pm – SuperSport Park, Centurion
Tuesday, 28 March at 6pm – Wanderers, Joburg