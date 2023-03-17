Proteas ‘have a plan’, says batting coach Duminy ahead of second Windies ODI

Wesley Botton

Though he admits the rain-disrupted first match of their series against the West Indies has disrupted their long-term plans, batting consultant JP Duminy believes the Proteas will still be able to give enough younger players a chance to prove themselves in the build-up to this year’s one-day World Cup, as they prepare to face the tourists in the second ODI in East London.

With the first match being called off without a ball bowled earlier this week, the SA squad – including four uncapped players – were hoping to take advantage of their last two ODI matches against the Windies, with the next match scheduled to be played at Buffalo Park today.

‘Spanner in the works’

“There is a plan in place, but from time to time we’re going to have to shuffle and there might be a fork in the road and we’ll need to go in a different direction, but I think if we can communicate well within the group, ultimately that’s the important part,” Duminy said yesterday.

“How we execute it is also going to be important, but the plan needs to be in place. Yes, it has thrown a spanner in the works after the first game, but we’ll just have to shuffle things around going forward in the next few games.”

While the Proteas batting line-up had been criticised in recent months for struggling in all formats, Duminy felt they could lift themselves from their slump in an attempt to regain top form ahead of the one-day World Cup in India in October.

“It’s important to note that we have the skillset and the makeup in the top six or seven, no matter who is in the line-up,” he said.

“Now it’s about trying to understand the game plan and identity we’re trying form, and that’s a continuous journey and discussion.

“We’ll be playing in different conditions against different opposition, so if we can bring those conversations to the fore regularly and make good decisions more often, that gives us a high percentage of execution and I believe we’re heading in the right direction.

“At the end of the day it’s about a collaborative effort in terms of aligning with the team game plan.”

Adapting to conditions

Duminy said it was crucial for the players in the Proteas squad to be able to adapt to the conditions in each match in order to shine, rather than tackling every game with a specific approach.

“Importantly, from the get go, is positivity. I think that’s the buzzword everybody’s talking about and the mindest we’re going in with,” he said.

“At the end of the day, it’s about assessing the conditions and understanding what allows us to achieve a high percentage of execution.

“So when we’re making good decisions in the conditions, I believe we can get the desired outcome.”