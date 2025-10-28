Proteas ready for combat in T20 series against Pakistan

The SA team will be missing some key players who are being rested ahead of a Test series against India next month.

Aiming to bounce back after a shock defeat to Namibia, stand-in captain Donovan Ferreira says the Proteas will take an aggressive approach in the first T20 International of a three-match series against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on Tuesday (5pm start).

Earlier this month, the SA team lost by four wickets in a one-off match against their neighbours in Windhoek.

Ferreira, who had also led the Proteas against Namibia (with regular skipper Aiden Markram tied up on Test duty), said they had put that defeat behind them as they geared up for a tougher challenge in Pakistan.

“We don’t want to live in the past, so the Namibia game is done and we’ve reflected on that. There are some different players in the team now,” Ferreira said.

“It’s really important that we hit the ground running (against Pakistan), and really focus on what we want to do with our strategies and planning.

“Our identity as a team is really important, so we’re going to play an aggressive brand of cricket and hopefully it comes off.

“Anything could happen, but if we back ourselves and do what we can do, then I think it will be in our favour.”

Boosted by Test team

While the Proteas T20 squad was missing some key players, who were being rested ahead of a Test series against India next month, Ferreira believed they could put up a fight against their hosts.

He said they had been given a boost in confidence after the national Test side had hit back against Pakistan to earn a 1-1 draw in a recent two-match series.

“Our Test team has done really well, so it gives us a lot of confidence and gives us an opportunity to follow in their footsteps,” he said.

“We have an extraordinary white-ball team as well with a lot of experience… so it’s going to be exciting.”