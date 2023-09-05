Cricket September 5, 2023 | 11:24 am

Proteas squad named for Cricket World Cup in India

The team will be led by top-order batter Temba Bavuma.

Temba Bavuma

Temba Bavuma will captain the Proteas at the World Cup. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

The 15-man Proteas squad for the 50 overs Cricket World Cup, starting in India, early next month, was named in Bloemfontein on Tuesday morning.

There were no real surprises in the side, which will be led by Temba Bavuma.

Young fast bowler Gerald Coetzee pipped spinner Bjorn Fortuin to one of the bowling spots, while Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi will be the team’s two slow bowlers.

There was also place for Sisanda Magala and Lungi Ngidi.

Rookies Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs and Donovan Ferreira failed to make the cut.

Squad:

Temba Bavuma, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.

