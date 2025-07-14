Proteas must put Test success behind them and focus, says Van der Dussen

South Africa will face Zimbabwe and New Zealand in the T20 tri-series.

Heading into the T20 International tri-series starting in Harare on Monday, South Africa will need to put their recent Test success behind them and focus on the task at hand, according to stand-in captain Rassie van der Dussen.

After winning the World Test Championship final against Australia last month, the SA team went on to beat Zimbabwe 2-0 in a Test series in Bulawayo last week, extending their winning streak to 10 matches on the trot in the red-ball format.

However, with a new-look squad (which includes four uncapped players) in the T20 tri-series against Zimbabwe and New Zealand, Van der Dussen admitted they couldn’t ride on the Test squad’s success and needed to ensure they were grounded ahead of the two-week campaign.

“We’ve definitely spoken about that in the squad, and for us the chat has been about how it’s really important to refocus. It’s a different format and a different challenge that lies ahead now,” said Van der Dussen, who will stand in as skipper for regular captain Aiden Markram who is being rested.

“The prep has been really good. Some guys have had some time in the Test series, and we had a good camp in Pretoria with the guys who came in, and the last two days the guys have been on point.

“So I feel we would be ready to play today (yesterday) already. That’s always a good position to be in, when you feel like you’re raring to go, and hopefully we can hit the ground running.”

Rare opportunity to play in Zimbabwe

The Proteas have not played a T20 match against Zimbabwe since October 2022, and they have never faced their neighbours in a T20 game in Zimbabwe.

Van der Dussen was pleased to have an opportunity to compete in the tri-series in Harare.

“It’s great for the series to be here in Zim… the crowds here are great. People love their cricket over here,” he said.

“I have many friends back home who come from Zim. They’re really passionate about their country, and cricket in general, so I certainly love playing here.”

South Africa will play at least four matches in the T20 International tri-series, beginning with a clash against Zimbabwe on Friday (starting at 1pm), and potentially a fifth game if they reach the final to be held on 26 July.