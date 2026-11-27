The SA team dominated throughout their 2-0 Test series victory over the Tigers.

Going into the two-Test series against Bangladesh, which concluded on Wednesday, Proteas head coach Shukri Conrad had wanted his team to show they could be ruthless when they had their opponents against the ropes. And he believed they had achieved their goal.

In their recent 2-1 victory over Australia, the series had ebbed and flowed throughout, with South Africa struggling to take advantage when they had the tourists under pressure.

Against Bangladesh, however, aside from allowing their opposition to compile 400 runs in their first innings of the opening match, the Proteas completely dominated.

Shining with bat and ball

The hosts racked up 557 in their first innings at the Wanderers and 494/7 declared in their only innings in Centurion. And they restricted Bangladesh to less than 200 runs in their second innings in the first match, as well as both innings in the second clash.

“I think a big thrust for us in conversations stemming from the Australian series was when we are in dominant positions to be able to ram home the advantage, and I think especially on the batting side of things, we did that to a large degree,” Conrad said.

“Obviously you lose wickets here and there, but to see the big 150-run and 200-run partnerships, and then extending it to (nearly) 560 at the Wanderers and 500 here (in Centurion), that’s particularly gratifying.”

Proteas players to be rested

Conrad confirmed none of the players in the national five-day squad would be released to play domestic four-day games, and they would all be rested in the build-up to the three-Test series against England starting on 17 December.

“It’s been a helluva couple of weeks. It felt like a five-Test series we’ve been involved in here, and you could sense that the intensity was flagging a bit and the energies weren’t as high as what they should be,” Conrad said.

“We were able to muster and dig deep when we needed to, and obviously pull through. But everybody is going to get a break.”