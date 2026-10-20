South Africa v Australia second Test: Day three highlights

The Proteas declared shortly before the close of play, placing themselves in the driving seat with two days remaining in the second Test against the Baggy Greens.

When stumps were drawn on day three, Australia had reached 3/1, trailing South Africa by 422 runs in their first innings of the second Test in Gqeberha on Tuesday.

Travis Head was on one not out and night watchman Scott Boland was unbeaten on two.

Bavuma digs deep

Resuming their first innings at 97/5 in the morning session, following multiple rain delays over the first two days, the Proteas launched a recovery anchored by captain Temba Bavuma.

The skipper was spectacular, contributing 179 runs off 334 balls after spending more than nine hours at the crease overnight, as he put his team in control.

It was a career-best knock for Bavuma, who hit his fifth Test century and bettered his previous high score of 172.

Bavuma has become a rock for the national Test side over the last couple of years, leading from the front, and he proved once again that the Proteas can rely on him when they really need him.

Lower-order support

While Bavuma was fighting to keep the hosts in the hunt, he didn’t receive much support from the specialist batters in the side, and they were struggling at 110/6 when all-rounder Marco Jansen stepped to the crease.

Jansen played a crucial support role, hitting 85 runs off 100 deliveries for his fifth Test half-century as he combined with his captain to put pressure on the tourists.

He was eventually removed shortly after Australia took the new ball in the second session, when Scott Boland had him caught by Travis Head at short midwicket, but Jansen had done enough to help resurrect the Proteas’ innings.

After he was dismissed, spin bowler Simon Harmer also stepped up with a memorable knock, making 82 off 157 as he compiled his first five-day half-century.

The 183-run partnership between Harmer and Bavuma was a Test record for the highest stand by a Proteas pairing for the eighth wicket.

Boland strikes for Australia

Though the majority of the touring team’s bowlers struggled to take wickets, seamer Scott Boland was at his best.

Aside from taking a key wicket to end the 132-run seventh-wicket partnership between Jansen and Bavuma, he spearheaded Australia’s attack by securing 5/81 – his third five-wicket haul in the Test format.

He didn’t do all the work, however, with paceman Mitchell Starc taking 3/89 and spinner Beau Webster (0/43) holding up an end, delivering six maiden overs and keeping his economy rate to 2.26 from the 19 overs he bowled in South Africa’s first innings.

Delayed declaration

The Proteas might have waited a little longer than they should have before declaring their first innings at 425/9 when Bavuma was removed shortly before the close of play.

But their bowlers backed the skipper in style, with speedster Kagiso Rabada removing opener Nic Maddinson with the fourth ball of Australia’s innings (and his fourth delivery since returning from a hamstring injury) to place the Baggy Greens under serious pressure overnight.

South Africa will emerge from the changerooms on Wednesday with a great deal of confidence that they can level the series.