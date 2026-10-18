Cricket

Home » Sport » Cricket

Proteas stumble early in rain-hit first day of second Test against Australia

Picture of Agence France Presse

By Agence France Presse

3 minute read

18 October 2026

05:38 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

When stumps were drawn, South Africa were 20/2 after only 12.2 overs were bowled.

Proteas and Australia players

South Africa and Australia players leave the field during the first day’s play in the second Test in Gqeberha on Sunday. Picture: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Australia’s Scott Boland took two wickets in two balls on a severely rain-shortened first day of the second Test against South Africa at St George’s Park on Sunday.

South Africa, sent in to bat, were 20/2 when play was called off after two short periods of play during which only 12.2 overs were bowled.

But it was enough for Boland to strike two crucial blows. He dismissed Aiden Markram and David Bedingham – South Africa’s most successful batters in their defeat in the first Test in Durban.

Coming on as first change, Boland bowled Markram for 11 with his 10th delivery, a ball which nipped in off the pitch to crash into Markram’s middle stump off an inside edge. Then he produced a ball which seamed away to have Bedingham caught behind first ball.

Boland was making only his 20th appearance in Australia’s 50th Test since making a sensational debut when he took 6/7 against England in Melbourne in December 2021.

He has had to wait his turn behind Australia’s world-class pace trio of skipper Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood. He got his chance on Sunday, replacing off-spinner Nathan Lyon when Australia decided to field an all-seam attack on a green-tinged pitch in heavily overcast conditions.

“Scotty Boland has been incredible whenever he’s played Test cricket,” Cummins said after winning the toss.

“When there’s anything in the wicket, he gets a lot of seam movement, super accurate, and then even if it does flatten out, he brings control, experience. He’s the whole package.”

Weather disruptions

Rain started falling 10 minutes after the toss and delayed the start by two hours. Markram hit two boundaries off Starc before play was halted with South Africa on 11 without loss after 5.3 overs.

Boland was brought into the attack after the players returned in the afternoon and immediately struck a challenging length.

RELATED ARTICLES

New cap Marques Ackerman was unbeaten on five and captain Temba Bavuma was on four when rain brought what proved to be the final stoppage of the day.

Boland for Lyon was the only change from the Australian team that won the first Test by 214 runs.

South Africa made three changes, with fast bowler Kagiso Rabada returning after recovering from a hamstring injury. He replaced left-arm spin bowler Keshav Maharaj.

Ackerman and fellow batter Matthew Breetzke replaced Tristan Stubbs and Kyle Verreynne with Ryan Rickelton taking over from Verreynne as wicketkeeper.

Read more on these topics

australian cricket team Proteas cricket team
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News SAA pilot fights for career after being blamed for turbulence incident
News Jacob Zuma discharged from hospital, MK party says he’s ‘healthy and jovial’
Elections 2026 ‘Joburg needs own Madlanga moment,’ Zille says as she vows corruption crackdown [VIDEO]
News ‘If anything happens to my father’: Zuma-Sambudla warns, demands urgent probe
Courts Was Suliman Carrim planning to come back to SA? – Flight tickets, old cases argued in bail battle

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News