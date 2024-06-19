Proteas hold off USA to win again at T20 World Cup

Opening batter Quinton de Kock hit his 15th T20 International century and fast bowler Kagiso Rabada took 3/18.

Quinton de Kock laid the foundation for the SA team’s victory over the United States. Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

South Africa remained unbeaten at the T20 World Cup, holding off a gutsy United States team to secure an 18-run victory in their first match of the Super 8 stage in Antigua on Wednesday night.

The US side, who are 12 places below the Proteas in the T20 world rankings, put up another fight after springing a surprise by progressing beyond the group stages.

It was not enough, however, against a South African team who produced a solid all-round effort but were unable to completely throttle the Americans.

Set a target of 195 runs to win, the US struggled to build partnerships, with the Proteas attack taking regular wickets as they contained the tournament co-hosts in their chase.

While spinner Tabraiz Shamsi gave away 22 runs in the 18th over, offering the US a sniff at what would have been a stunning victory, fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje strangled them again in the last two overs.

Rabada took 3/18 to lead the Proteas attack, while Nortje, Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj picked up one scalp each.

For the Americans, SA-born opener Andries Gous produced a starring role with an unbeaten 80 runs off just 47 balls, though his team were ultimately restricted to 176/6.

Proteas innings

Earlier, after being sent in to bat, opening batter Quinton de Kock laid a solid foundation for the Proteas as they reached 194/4 in their 20 overs.

De Kock made 74 runs off 40 balls at a strike rate of 185.00 in an innings which featured five sixes and seven fours.

Hitting his 15th T20 International century, the experienced top-order star combined in a 78-run partnership for the second wicket with Proteas captain Aiden Markram.

De Kock was eventually removed by spin bowler Harmeet Singh in the 13th over when he was caught by Shayan Jahangir after attempting to clear the ropes again, but much of the damage had already been done.

Markram went on to contribute 46 runs, while middle-order batters Heinrich Klaasen (36 not out) and Tristan Stubbs (20 not out) carried them for the rest of their innings, with an unbroken 53-run stand for the fifth wicket, which ultimately proved sufficient for the Proteas to bag a crucial two points in the race for the semifinals.