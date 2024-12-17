Proteas women crumble as England coast to victory in one-off Test

The hosts made 64 runs in their second innings - the national squad's lowest total in a Test match.

Top-order batter Annerie Dercksen walks off after being dismissed during the Test between SA and England in Bloemfontein. Picture: Charle Lombard/Gallo Images

A record second-innings collapse saw the Proteas falling in a convincing 286-run defeat to England on day three of the one-off women’s Test in Bloemfontein on Tuesday.

Set a target of 351 runs to win in their second innings, the home side were always going to struggle to secure a memorable victory, but their top order never even gave them a chance and the rest of the line-up fell apart.

In the 13th over, the SA team were left stranded at 33/6, with an insurmountable challenge facing them in the final session of the penultimate day’s action.

All-rounder Marizanne Kapp, who made 21 runs, and tail-ender Nonkululeko Mlaba (14) were the only Proteas players to reach double figures, but their lone attempts to put up a fight were futile.

With Ayanda Hlubi unable to bat after picking up a hip flexor tear, the SA team were bundled out for just 64 runs.

It was the first time the Proteas women scored less than 70 runs in an innings in the 16 Tests the national team have played.

England second innings

Earlier, after resuming their second innings at 31/1 in the morning session, England went on to reach 236 all out.

The tourists were anchored by captain Heather Knight who made a patient 90 runs off 191 balls after spending nearly four hours at the crease.

Despite the visiting team’s solid performance, however, the Proteas managed to contain England’s batters better than they did in their first innings.

South Africa’s bowling attack was led by left-arm spinner Mlaba, who took five wickets in an innings for the first time in her career.

After toiling for 26 overs, 24-year-old Mlaba took 6/67 for a career-best match return of 10/157.