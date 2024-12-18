Cricket

Home » Sport » Cricket

Wesley Botton

By Wesley Botton

Chief sports journalist

3 minute read

18 Dec 2024

09:25 am

‘Never again’: Mashimbyi says Proteas will be better prepared for next Test

The SA team do not know when they will play their next four-day match.

Proteas women coach Mandla Mashimbyi

Head coach Mandla Mashimbyi and other member of Proteas team management. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

With no Test match scheduled next year, head coach Mandla Mashimbyi says he will need to find other ways to ensure the Proteas women develop their game in the red-ball format so they are better prepared when they get another chance to play a four-day match.

The Proteas played three Tests this year – the first time they have played more than two four-day games in a year since 1972 – but they lost all three contests.

In their latest Test, which ended in Bloemfontein on Tuesday, they were handed a 286-run defeat against England.

There were positives they could take from the match, with Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus and Marizanne Kapp all scoring half-centuries in their first innings, and spin bowler Nonkululeko Mlaba returning career-best figures of 10/157.

Proteas women bowler Nonkululeko Mlaba
Spin bowler Nonkululeko Mlaba in action during the one-off Test between South Africa and England at Mangaung Oval. Picture: Charle Lombard/Gallo Images

The hosts collapsed to 64 all out in their second innings, however, which was the SA squad’s lowest innings total in a Test match.

“As a new coach I’ve been observing and I’ve seen where the players are at from an emotional, mental and physical point of view,” said Mashimbyi, who took charge of the team midway through their home tour against England, which also included a 3-0 T20 series loss and a 2-1 ODI series defeat.

“There’s a lot of things we’re going to have to put in place to make sure we become a force going forward, but I promise you now what we’ve seen here today (the second-innings collapse in Bloemfontein) will never happen again.”

Two-day practice games

Though he didn’t have the power to simply demand more Test matches for his squad, Mashimbyi did say there were better ways to ensure they were ready when they did get another opportunity.

“I will make sure we expose our players to more red ball stuff by playing two-day matches within our camps, just to give them this type of exposure so they can understand their games a bit better,” he said.

“The other decisions will have to come from the powers above, but in terms of me preparing my team, it’s definitely something we’re going to have to look into.”

Read more on these topics

Proteas women's team

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Festive shakes: Earth tremor hits most parts of Joburg
South Africa Joburg water outage: Valves stolen in Soweto, further restoration delays expected
Politics Shivambu’s reasons for EFF exit: Zuma’s departure from ANC and MK party formation [VIDEO]
Motoring South African F1 Grand Prix hits top gear, but will Rwanda overtake it? [VIDEO]
Opinion EFF’s elephant in the room cannot be wished away

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES