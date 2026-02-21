Cricket

Home » Sport » Cricket

Proteas women gear up to face ‘really crafty’ Pakistan in ODI series

Picture of Wesley Botton

By Wesley Botton

Chief sports journalist

3 minute read

21 February 2026

04:30 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

The hosts are hoping to add an ODI series win to their T20 series victory.

Proteas women

Laura Wolvaardt (centre) and Suné Luus running between the wickets for South Africa as Pakistan captain Fatima Sana looks on during their World Cup match in Colombo in October last year. Picture: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

The Proteas are expecting a tough challenge against Pakistan, according to captain Laura Wolvaardt, as they prepare for the first of three women’s one-day international (ODI) matches against the tourists in Bloemfontein on Sunday (10am start).

In their last ODI against Pakistan, the SA team thumped their opponents by 150 runs on the DLS method in a World Cup group match in Colombo in October.

And the Proteas earned a 2-1 victory in the three-match T20 series against the sub-continent side earlier this month.

Wolvaardt, however, said they were bracing for a hard-fought battle as Pakistan aimed to turn things around by returning home with a series win.

Skilful and competitive

“I think they’re really competitive opponents, especially when conditions are a bit slower. They’re really skilful and their spinners are really hard to get away,” Wolvaardt said on Saturday.

“I think a flatter track maybe suits our side a bit more. We have a lot of power with the bat in the middle-order, but it’s very conditions based.

“They can be really good and really crafty, so it’s just about our batting unit identifying that early and identifying which shots we can play, whether it’s a wicket where we have to really graft against their spinners or whether it’s a wicket we can play our shots on.

“We play against each other a lot, so they know a lot of our weaknesses… and we’ve got to keep evolving and keep adapting.”

Excited to see Cowling in action

It was announced earlier this week that experienced all-rounder Marizanne Kapp had been ruled out of the ODI series due to illness.

Uncapped all-rounder Fay Cowling was called up in her place, and Wolvaardt looked forward to seeing the 18-year-old player in action if she got a chance to compete against Pakistan.

RELATED ARTICLES

“She’s a very exciting talent. It’s crazy how young she still is… so I’m very excited to see her play and see how she settles in with the group,” the skipper said.

“A fast bowling all-rounder is something that any team is excited to have, so hopefully she learns a lot from the experience.”

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

Proteas women's team

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Work or study in Russia: Inside the tactics allegedly used by MK party to supply African cannon fodder
News ‘Not a smart move’ for Mkhwanazi to reject PKTT dockets, says Sibiya
Crime 284 inmates escaped police custody in under a year, and only 82 have been rearrested
News Farmers sweat over uncertainty of Tongaat Hulett’s future
News ‘We want to close down and leave for good’: Joburg businesses without water for nine months

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News