‘My best T20 innings,’ says Kapp after helping Proteas women beat India

The South Africans beat India to keep alive their hopes of reaching the T20 World Cup semifinals.

Proteas hero Marizanne Kapp said her match-winning 81 not out scored against India at the T20 World Cup in Manchester on Sunday was her best knock in the format at international level.

The Proteas women’s team all-rounder smashed seven fours and four sixes in her 45-ball innings that helped the South Africans beat India by six wickets with five balls remaining. India batted first in the pool match and scored 158/7 in their 20 overs, with South Africa reaching 161/4.

Kapp also took 2/27 in her four overs of bowling.

The victory has boosted the Proteas’ chances of finishing in the top two in the six-team pool and qualifying for the playoffs. They earlier lost to Australia, but beat Pakistan and still have to face the Netherlands and Bangladesh.

“That was definitely the best T20 innings I’ve played, especially because it was against that quality Indian attack, on that wicket where it suited the spinners,” said Kapp.

She also revealed she was feeling unwell ahead of the match.

“I was a little ill in the warm-up, not feeling well at all,” she said. “I cried a bit, but the team doctor was amazing … it was a wonderful game of cricket for us.”

Upcoming fixtures

The veteran middle-order batter added playing at World Cups brought out the best in her. Kapp only rejoined the Proteas team ahead of the tournament after sitting out for several weeks with injury.

“I enjoy World Cups. I feel they bring out the best in me,” she said.

“I’m proud to represent my country again at this World Cup. Just to see how far women’s cricket has come, the love for the sport, and me being a part of that, is amazing.”

The South Africans’ next match is against the Netherlands, before they face Bangladesh. Kapp said that while there was renewed confidence in the team following the win on Sunday there was still a long way to go in the tournament.

“We still haven’t played our best cricket and there are people [in our team] who are due. We know if we keep putting in the hard work, it will come at some stage.

“But we still have a strong Bangladesh team to play and the Netherlands, and can’t look too far ahead. We must rock up for every game and play our best cricket. If we take care of that, we can worry about the rest later.”