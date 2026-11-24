Multiple uncapped players have been included in the national squad for a home tour against India next month.

While there are multiple other international campaigns in the build-up, the Proteas are focused on shining at the 2029 Women’s Cricket World Cup, according to head coach Mandla Mashimbyi.

Ahead of that tournament, the SA team were gearing up for the inaugural ICC Women’s Champions Trophy to be held in India next year, the cricket tournament at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, and the Women’s T20 World Cup in Pakistan, also set to be held in 2028.

The national squad, however, were concentrating on the 50-over showpiece in 2029 (the hosts had not yet been announced).

“We are focusing on 2029. I think that’s a big one,” Mashimbyi said on Tuesday.

“We’ve got things that are going to happen in between that. We’ve got the Champions Trophy, the Olympics and the T20 World Cup, but they actually fall in where we’re planning to go as a system, which is 2029.”

New faces in national squad

As part of that long-term plan, the Proteas unveiled multiple uncapped players on Tuesday in the national squads for a home tour against India to be played next month, which included a rare Test match, three one-day international (ODI) games and three T20 International fixtures.

Uncapped players called up included top-order batter Alexandra Candler, Oluhle Siyo, Caitlyn Wyngaard, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nondumiso Shangase, Miané Smit, Luyanda Nzuza and Nthabiseng Nini, who were hoping to play their maiden international four-day matches as the Proteas prepared for their first Test in two years.

In the ODI squad, Candler and Wyngaard had been called up, while former Namibia international Yasmeen Khan was looking to earn her first T20 cap for South Africa.

“I don’t care how good you are, if you lack depth you’re not going to go anywhere. Eventually it will come to an end. We want to create depth so we can dominate world cricket for a long time, and that’s the plan,” Mashimbyi said.

“Whether players are towards the end of their careers, it must not look like they are, because the people who are coming in are as good as well, so we need to make sure we have the players who are going to come in and actually have an impact.”

The one-off Test between SA and India will start in Gqeberha on 9 December, followed by three ODI matches in Paarl, Cape Town and Bloemfontein, and three T20 games in Benoni and Potchefstroom.

Proteas women squads

Test squad

Laura Wolvaardt, Alexandra Candler, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Nthabiseng Nini, Luyanda Nzuza, Nondumiso Shangase, Oluhle Siyo, Miané Smit, Caitlin Wyngaard

ODI squad

Laura Wolvaardt, Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Alexandra Candler, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Sinalo Jafta, Suné Luus, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Caitlin Wyngaard

T20 squad

Laura Wolvaardt, Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Yasmeen Khan, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Kayla Reyneke, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloé Tryon, Faye Tunnicliffe