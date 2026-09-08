New-look Proteas women’s team to face Zimbabwe in historic first T20 series

The squad includes several new faces as they look to build depth.

A new-look Proteas women’s team will take on neighbours Zimbabwe for the first time in a T20 series later this month.

The five-match series will take place from 11 to 19 September, at Bulawayo’s Queen’s Sports Club.

Proteas captain Laura Wolvaardt said she was excited about the opportunity to face fellow African opposition for the first time at senior international level.

“It’s very special for us. I think for as long as I’ve played, we haven’t played against another African team,” said Wolvaardt.

“It’s pretty cool that we get to play some cricket against our neighbours. So I’m very excited to head over there.”

Besides Wolvaardt, the only other squad regulars who’ll make the trip up north are Annerie Dercksen, Karabo Meso and Kayla Reyneke.

There is a recall for batter Anneke Bosch, while the exciting Miané Smit and Faye Tunnicliffe will also get a chance to show what they can do, and so, too, Ayanda Hlubi, Eliz-Mari Marx and Nondumiso Shangase.

The touring group also includes four uncapped youngsters, namely Caitlin Wyngaard and Luyanda Nzuza from the Titans, former SA U19 team and Warriors seamer Nthabiseng Nini, and Western Province wicketkeeper-batter Jae-Leigh Filander.

Head coach Mandla Mashimbyi believes the upcoming series provides an ideal opportunity to assess the next generation of players.

“The purpose is quite simple. It’s an opportunity for players to test their skills. An opportunity to give opportunities to the young players. And also for us to see where we are going forward in terms of the future of South African cricket,” said Mashimbyi.

Proteas women’s squad for Zimbabwe T20s:

Laura Wolvaardt (capt), Anneke Bosch, Annerie Dercksen, Jae-Leigh Filander, Ayanda Hlubi, Eliz-Mari Marx, Karabo Meso, Seshnie Naidu, Nthabiseng Nini, Luyanda Nzuza, Kayla Reyneke, Nondumiso Shangase, Miané Smit, Faye Tunnicliffe, and Caitlin Wyngaard

Fixtures – all starting at 1.30pm

Friday, 11 September

Sunday, 13 September

Tuesday, 15 September

Thursday, 17 September

Saturday, 19 September