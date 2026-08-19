Three uncapped players called up for Proteas series against Zimbabwe

Nthabiseng Nini, Caitlin Wyngaard and Luyanda Nzuza, all under the age of 22, have been included in the SA squad.

A trio of new faces will join the national women’s cricket squad when they turn out in the Proteas’ first ever T20 International series against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo next month.

Seamer bowlers Nthabiseng Nini (20) and Caitlin Wyngaard (21) and spinner Luyanda Nzuza (20) were called up to a 15-player squad announced on Wednesday.

“With a number of players away representing South Africa in franchise leagues across the world, we saw it fitting to select a young and ambitious squad and provide international opportunities to notable performers within the pipeline and pathway structure to the Proteas,” said Proteas head coach Mandla Mashimbyi.

“Nini, Nzuza and Wyngaard are youngsters whose development we’ve kept a close eye on over the last 12-18 months, and I can’t wait to see what they will bring to the international stage.”

Back in the mix

Multiple players were also recalled to the SA squad for the Zimbabwe series after missing out on the recent T20 Women’s World Cup held in England and Wales, including Faye Tunnicliffe, Anneke Bosch, Ayanda Hlubi, Eliz-Mari Marx, Seshnie Naidu, Nondumiso Shangase and Miané Smit.

The Proteas were set to gather at the Irene Cricket Club for a pre-tour camp between 2-6 September before departing for Zimbabwe on 7 September.

The five-match series was scheduled to be played at Queens Sports Club between 11-19 September.

Proteas squad

Laura Wolvaardt (captain), Anneke Bosch, Annerie Dercksen, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Eliz-Mari Marx, Karabo Meso, Seshnie Naidu, Nthabiseng Nini, Luyanda Nzuza, Kayla Reyneke, Nondumiso Shangase, Miané Smit, Faye Tunnicliffe, Caitlin Wyngaard