‘West Indies a good tester before World Cup,’ says Linde ahead of second T20 in Centurion

The spin bowler has also spoken highly of team captain Aiden Markram.

George Linde, one of the stars of the Proteas team during their win against the West Indies in Paarl on Tuesday, said the ongoing T20 series is the perfect buildup to the T20 World Cup starting in India and Sri Lanka next week.

The Proteas won the first of three matches against the men from the Caribbean this week by nine wickets, with 13 balls to spare.

They’re back at it in game two in Centurion on Thursday and Linde, who took a man-of-the-match 3/25 in Paarl on Tuesday, said the visitors offered the ideal buildup to the World Cup.

“The West Indies are tough to play against. They always come hard at you, and never let you settle.

“They’re a good tester before the World Cup because they always put you under pressure, with the bat and ball.”

Markram’s form

Under the captaincy of Roston Chase on Tuesday, the visitors scored a challenging 173/7 in their 20 overs, but sublime batting by Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickeltyon go the Proteas comfortably over the line.

Captain Markram was especially impressive with his 86 not out off 47 balls.

“It’s really exciting,” said Linde about his captain’s current form.

“The way he hits the ball, the way he makes it look easy. His shot selection was great to watch; it was a helluva innings. I felt he should have got man of the match, definitely not me.

“Aiden’s an exceptional leader. We all follow him. It’s great.”

Looking ahead to the rest of the series against the West Indies, starting with Thursday’s match, Linde said: “They’re very dangerous. If it’s their day they can hurt you.

“[That’s why] they’re always one of the favourites to win a World Cup … because they’re so dangerous. They’ve got some really good players.”

Players in and out

The South Africans will welcome back the Sunrisers Eastern Cape trio of Quinton de Kock, Tristan Stubbs and Marco Jansen for the Centurion match. All three were rested for the match in Paarl, after helping their SA20 side to a third title in four years on Sunday, when they beat the Pretoria Capitals.

Out of the squad go Pretorius and Eathan Bosch.

It will also be interesting to see whether David Miller is considered for the match. The middle order batter sat out the latter stages of the SA20 and Tuesday’s game because of a groin strain.

Rubin Hermann has been picked in his place for the West Indies matches, but he didn’t get an opportunity to bat on Tuesday.

Proteas coach Shukri Conrad has said he is confident Miller will be fit for the World Cup, starting next week. The South Africans are in a group with Afghanistan, Canada, New Zealand and the UAE.