Rabada puts India under pressure on day one of opening Test

In a blow for the hosts, captain Temba Bavuma left the field after the morning session with a hamstring strain.

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada spearheaded the Proteas attack on Tuesday, as they prevented India from gaining any real momentum on day one of the Boxing Day Test in Centurion.

Rabada was destructive, taking five wickets in an innings for the 14th time in his Test career as he closed out the opening day with figures of 5/44.

DAY 1 | TEA 🥘



An absolutely brilliant spell from Kagiso Rabada to notch another 5er. The Proteas will want to clean up the tail when they return from the tea break🏏🇿🇦



🇮🇳 India are 176/7 after 50 overs #WozaNawe #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/f1j9wiaJ8M — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) December 26, 2023

The 28-year-old speedster led the frontline arsenal, and was well backed by debutant Nandre Burger (2/50), as they ripped through India’s top order, with the tourists ultimately being restricted to 208/8 at stumps.

After they lost the toss and were sent in to bat, as they began their search for a first ever Test series victory in South Africa, India were reduced to 24/3 in the 12th over of their innings.

And while veteran batter Virat Kohli joined forces with Shreyas Iyer in an attempt to stabilise the innings, sharing a 68-run stand for the fourth wicket, they were removed just four overs apart shortly after the lunch break. Kohli made 38 runs and Iyer hit 31, but both were victims of Rabada’s rampage.

The visitors soon found themselves reeling at 121/6, and while KL Rahul stuck his heels in, they were left in a spot of bother.

Rahul managed to keep the tail wagging, however, combining in a 43-run partnership with Shardul Thakur, who contributed 24 runs.

At the close of play, which was called after just 59 overs due to bad light, Rahul was on 70 not out off 105 balls, while tail-ender Mohammed Siraj was not yet off the mark.

Bavuma injured

In a blow for the hosts, meanwhile, Proteas captain Temba Bavuma left the field after the morning session when he picked up a hamstring strain.

After being taken for scans, it was determined that Bavuma was not ready to return to the field, but there was hope that he would still be able to bat later in the match.

“The scans have revealed a left hamstring strain and he will undergo daily medical evaluations to determine his participation in the match,” Cricket SA said in a statement.

With more rain expected in Centurion on Wednesday, and again later in the week, a potential result could rest on the weather.

In an attempt to ensure a competitive match, officials confirmed that play would be extended to 98 overs a day for the next four days.

If the two teams do not play to a result at SuperSport Park, the two-match series will be decided in Cape Town next week.