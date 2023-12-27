Proteas need more Rabada magic

Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has bowled so many amazing spells since bursting on the scene eight years ago, many forget that he is only 28 years old.

He’s often taken for granted, but with a four-prong pace attack employed against world No 1-ranked Test team India in the first Test at Centurion yesterday that sees only 16 Test matches shared among the other three fast bowlers, Rabada is always going to be the go-to guy for his skipper.

And after the Proteas won the toss and elected to field on a lively pitch, Rabada didn’t disappoint, finishing the opening day with figures of 5/44 in 17 overs – his 14th five-wicket haul in just his 61st Test.

South Africa have been blessed with some phenomenal bowlers, particularly after re-admission in 1992. Allan Donald, Shaun Pollock, Makhaya Ntini and Dale Steyn all terrorised opposition batsmen.

Many, including some of the legendary bowlers themselves, believe Rabada will go on to be the best of them all.

His statistics are incredible, having bagged 285 wickets at an average of 22.10 and a strike-rate of 39.3.

That’s a Test wicket every six-and-a-half overs he bowls – basically, one per every spell he bowls.

The opening day of the two Test series is evenly poised after the day finished prematurely with India grinding out to 208/8 in a rain-shortened day.

The Proteas will need more moments of magic from the spearhead of their attack if they are to challenge the tourists.