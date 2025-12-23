SA20 preview: All the squad news and fixtures

The fourth edition of the SA20 cricket competition gets underway on Boxing Day with the first of 34 matches.

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape, under the captaincy of Aiden Markram, won the first two editions while MI Cape Town were crowned champions in season three.

Who will come out on top this time in late January?

Here is a look at all six squads and all the fixtures.

Durban’s Super Giants (Kingsmead, Durban)

Now with Aiden Markram in charge, DSG look like a team who could finally push for the title.

Lance Klusener will coach a team full of potential match-winners including Heinrich Klaasen and overseas imports Jos Buttler, Devon Conway and Kane Williamson.

A number of players will also be on T20 World Cup trial, such as Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi and Kwena Maphaka.

Squad: Marques Ackerman, Noor Ahmad, David Bedingham, Eathan Bosch, Jos Buttler, Gerald Coetzee, Devon Conway, Tony de Zorzi, Daryn Dupavillon, Dayyaan Galiem, Evan Jones, Heinrich Klaasen, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram (capt), Sunil Narine, Andile Simelane, Gysbert Wege, David Wiese, Kane Williamson

Joburg Super Kings (Wanderers, Joburg)

Faf du Plessis and Stephen Fleming will again take charge and there will be hope the Joburg side do better than before, because they, too, are packed with a few superstars.

Du Plessis’ batting will be key up front, while Donovan Ferreira and Rilee Rossouw will have plenty to prove. Dian Forrester is a player to watch, while young Steve Stolk will be hoping for plenty of game time.

Squad: Jarren Bacher, Nandre Burger, Matthew de Villiers, Faf du Plessis (capt), Donovan Ferreira, Dian Forrester, Richard Gleeson, Akeal Hosein, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Wiaan Mulder, Shubham Ranjane, Rilee Rossouw, Janco Smit, Steve Stolk, Prenelan Subrayen, Imran Tahir, Neil Timmers, Reece Topley, Jorich van Schalkwyk, James Vince, Daniel Worrall

MI Cape Town (Newlands, Cape Town)

The defending champions look like a side that could again go all the way. Rashid Khan has proved to be a good captain while coach Robin Peterson has brought out the best in his squad.

They’ve got plenty batting and bowling options with the key men Reeza Hendricks, Ryan Rickelton, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch, George Linde and Kagiso Rabada.

Two overseas players to keep an eye on include Trent Boult and Nicholas Pooran.

Squad: Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Reeza Hendricks, Karim Janat, Thomas Kaber, Rashid Khan (capt), Dan Lategan, George Linde, Tristan Luus, Tom Moores, Dane Piedt, Nicholas Pooran, Dwaine Pretorius, Ryan Rickelton, Kagiso Rabada, Jason Smith, Jacques Snyman, Rassie van der Dussen, Tiaan van Vuuren

Paarl Royals (Boland Park, Paarl)

The Paarl side will be hoping for a big season after threatening to go large previously. They’ve got a quality outfit, with David Miller as team leader and Trevor Penney as coach.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius, at the top of the order, will be key to set them on their way, but he’ll need support from the likes of Rubin Hermann, Delano Potgieter, Kyle Verreynne and bowlers Ottneil Baartman, Bjorn Fortuin and Nqaba Peter.

Squad: Ottneil Baartman, JJ Basson, Bjorn Fortuin, Vishen Halambage, Rubin Hermann, Dan Lawrence, Keagan Lion-Cachet, Eshan Malinga, David Miller (capt), Nqobani Mokoena, Gudakesh Motie, Nqaba Peter, Delano Potgieter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Sikandar Raza, Thomas Rew, Asa Tribe, Mujeeb Ur-Rahman, Kyle Verreynne, Hardus Viljoen

Pretoria Capitals (SuperSport Park, Centurion)

They’ve got a real heavyweight coaching team including Sourav Ganguly and Shaun Pollock and experienced leader in Keshav Maharaj, so need to deliver.

Dewald Brevis will have plenty eyes on him after being bought for a big amount at the auction, while the likes of Roston Chase, Andre Russell, Shai Hope and Will Smeed will have to bring their A-games to the tournament.

Squad: Dewald Brevis, Roston Chase, Jordan Cox, Junaid Dawood, Keith Dudgeon, Connor Esterhuizen, Shai Hope, Wihan Lubbe, Keshav Maharaj (capt), Sibonelo Makhanya, Lungi Ngidi, Bryce Parsons, Gideon Peters, Meeka-eel Prince, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Will Smeed, Daniel Smith, Lizaad Williams, Codie Yusuf

Sunrisers Eastern Cape (St George’s Park, Gqeberha)

The two-time former champions are sure to be up there again, such is the quality of their squad, though they will miss Aiden Markram.

Tristan Stubbs will captain and Adrian Birrell coach the team. There’s plenty of all-round quality, with Jonny Bairstow, Matthew Breetzke, Quinton de Kock, Jordan Hermann, Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy and Anrich Nortje sure to feature regularly.

Squad: Jonny Bairstow, Matthew Breetzke, James Coles, Quinton de Kock, AM Ghazanfar, Lewis Gregory, Jordan Hermann, Marco Jansen, CJ King, JP King, Patrick Kruger, Adam Milne, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, Tharindu Ratnayake, Lutho Sipamla, Tristan Stubbs (capt), Beyers Swanepoel, Mitchell van Buuren, Chris Wood

FIXTURES

Fri 26 Dec, 5.30pm: MICT v DSG

Sat 27 Dec, 1pm: PC v JSK; 5.30pm: PR v SEC

Sun 28 Dec, 3.30pm: DSG v MICT

Mon 29 Dec, 5.30pm: SEC v PC

Tues 30 Dec, 5.30pm: DSG v JSK

Wed 31 Dec, 1pm: SEC v PR; 5.30pm: MICT v PC

Thurs 1 Jan, 5.30pm: JSK v DSG

Fri 2 Jan, 5.30pm: PR v MICT

Sat 3 Jan, 1pm: JSK v SEC; 5.30pm: PC v DSG

Sun 4 Jan, 3.30pm: MICT v PR

Mon 5 Jan, 5.30pm: PC v SEC

Tues 6 Jan, 5.30pm: MICT v JSK

Wed 7 Jan, 5.30pm: DSG v PC

Thurs 8 Jan, 5.30pm: JSK v PR

Fri 9 Jan, 5.30pm: DSG v SEC

Sat 10 Jan, 1pm: PR v PC; 5.30pm: JSK v MICT

Sun 11 Jan, 3.30pm: SEC v DSG

Mon 12 Jan, 5.30pm: PC v MICT

Tues 13 Jan, 5.30pm: PR v DSG

Wed 14 Jan, 5.30pm: SEC v JSK

Thurs 15 Jan, 5.30pm: PC v PR

Fri 16 Jan, 5.30pm: MICT v SEC

Sat 17 Jan, 1pm: DSG v PR; 5.30pm: JSK v PC

Sun 18 Jan, 3.30pm: SEC v MICT

Mon 19 Jan, 5.30pm: PR v JSK

Wed 21 Jan, 5.30pm: Qualifier 1

Thurs 22 Jan, 5.30pm: Eliminator

Fri 23 Jan, 5.30pm: Qualifier 2

Sun 25 Jan, 3.30pm: Final