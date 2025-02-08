SA20 final: MI Cape Town, Sunrisers both have reason to be confident

Three in a row for Markram's men or will Khan's Cape Town team cap off a stunning campaign with victory?

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape are gunning for a third straight title. Standing in their way are the best team of 2025 – MI Cape Town. Who will handle the pressure best? Who will outplay and outthink the other?

The 2025 SA20 title is on the line at the Wanderers on Saturday (5.30pm) and only a die-hard fan would be bold enough to predict who’ll come out on top. It’s that close between the finalists.

MI Cape Town topped the log after 10 matches, and they won their qualifier comfortably to qualify for the final. They have every reason to be confident.

The Sunrisers meanwhile won both previous editions, but this season they have had to scrap and fight to just get into the knockout games, but when they did, they blew their opponents away to take their place in the final.

MI Cape Town have had a few days off to rest and recuperate after a demanding month of cricket; the Sunrisers have momentum with them, having played an additional game this week.

‘It’s going to be special’

It’s neutral ground, a Wanderers wicket that will reward good shots, but there should also be something for the bowlers. Will it matter who bats first and who chases?

Sunrisers captain Aiden Markram says his team go into the game with a lot of confidence, despite an up-and-down season.

“We’ve had to fight, we’ve had many must-win games, and that always takes a lot out of a team. But, we’ve won those games and made it to the final, so there’s confidence from that, too,” said the skipper.

“While we’ll miss the Orange Army and the fans in Gqeberha, the Wanderers is a great place to play cricket. There will be a lot of energy in the stadium and we’re all looking forward to it. It’s going to be special and the boys are excited.”

Asked how big it would be if his side were able to pull off a third win, Markram said: “It would be huge. But, making it into three finals is already a special feat.”

MI Cape Town skipper Rashid Khan said his team had a chance to make up for two poor seasons, when they finished bottom of the points table.

“We have never been here before. But we’ve been playing amazing cricket, and we need to continue to believe that … no matter the opposition. We just have to keep focusing on what we’ve done over the last month.”