MI Cape Town beat Sunrisers to win SA20 title

A quality batting and bowling effort proved too much for the two-time previous winners.

MI Cape Town are SA20 champions for 2025.

The table toppers after 10 league matches and the most consistent side in the competition proved too good for the two-time previous winners, Sunrisers Eastern Cape, in the final played at the Wanderers on Saturday.

MI Cape Town won comfortably in the end, by a whopping 76 runs, to seal a stunning campaign.

Quality bowling

Led brilliantly by Rashid Khan, who took 1/19 in four overs, as well as three excellent catches, in the final, MI Cape Town’s long, strong batting lineup, and their experienced bowling unit, were a class apart in what turned out to be a one-sided final.

George Linde also contributed with 2/20 in four, Trent Boult 2/9 and Kagiso Rabada’s 4/25 left the Sunrisers well short of their target, batting second.

The defending champions’ brittle batting again came to the fore, and after being set a stiff target of 182 to win, were bundled out for a paltry 105 in 18.4 overs.

Tony de Zorzi (26) and Tom Abell (30) were the best batters, but they never really put pressure on MICT’s bowlers and never got into any partnerships of any significance.

Contributions down the order

Earlier, MI Cape Town needed just about all their players to get to their total of 181, with wickets falling at regular intervals throughout their innings.

After a solid opening stand of 51 between Rassie van der Dussen (23 off 25) and Ryan Rickelton (33 off 15) wickets fell at 52, 67 and 93 before a late rebuilding phase and big final push.

Important contributions came from Connor Esterhuizen, who struck a vital 39 off 26 and was the mainstay of the batting performance, George Linde, who got 20 off 14, and Dewald Brevis, who scored a scintillating 38 off 18. Delano Potgieter also did well again at the back end, making 13 not out off 12.

The best Sunrisers bowlers were Richard Gleeson with 2/22, Marco Jansen with 2/39, and Liam Dawson with 2/40. Aiden Markram and Craig Overton both picked up a wicket each.