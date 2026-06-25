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Brits scores maiden T20 international century as Proteas beat Netherlands at World Cup

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

3 minute read

25 June 2026

10:38 pm

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The SA opener was in stunning form on her way to the best score in the tournament.

Tazmin Brits

Tazmin Brits, right, celebrates reaching her century against the Netherlands. On the left is Annerie Dercksen. Picture: Matthew Lewis-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

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Tazmin Brits scored her maiden international T20 century on Thursday in Bristol to guide the Proteas women’s team to a 88-run victory against the Netherlands in a group game at the T20 Women’s World Cup.

Brits was in sensational form, scoring 114 not out off 69 balls with 15 fours and three sixes.

It was the highest score recorded at the World Cup taking place in England and a comeback of the highest order by the opening batter. Brits had struggled for form coming into the tournament and had not been selected in the Proteas XI for their first two games, against Australia and Pakistan.

But, she showed glimpses that she was back to her best with a quality 40 off 36 in the victory against India on Sunday.

Brits’ partnership with captain Laura Wolvaardt (45 off 36), of 121 runs for the first wicket, after the Proteas had been asked to bat by the Netherlands, was the backbone of their team’s innings of 208/1.

Annerie Dercksen scored 37 not out off 16 coming in at number three.

The Netherlands were poor in the field, dropping several chances and missing run-out opportunities.

Wolvaardt’s team though were also a little out-of-sorts when they took to the field, with Shabnim Ismail and Ayabonga Khaka being hit for several boundaries early on as the Netherlands went in search of 209 runs to win the game.

Openers Phebe Molkenboer and Sanya Kurana (36) put on 58 in 8.4 overs before Chloe Tryon made the breakthrough, getting Khurana caught at long on.

The South African bowling unit though continued to leak runs as Sterre Kalis and Molkenboer continued the good work from earlier on, putting on 42 for the second wicket, before Ismail got Kalis caught behind for 26.

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Molkenboer was then run out for a solid 41 off 41 and the Netherlands then collapsed and eventually got to 120 for eight in their chase.

Tryon, with 2/16 in four overs, and Khaka with 3/19 in three, were the best of the South African bowlers.

South Africa, who picked up two log points and remained third behind Australia and India in their group, finish their fixtures with a match against India on Sunday. Netherlands face Pakistan in their final games.

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Proteas cricket team Proteas women's team

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