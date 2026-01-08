Shai’s record-breaking ton gives Capitals new Hope in SA20

The West Indian struck a stunning nine fours and nine sixes in his innings.

Shai Hope’s record-breaking century on Wednesday night has given the Pretoria Capitals new belief they can qualify in the top four of this season’s SA20 competition and feature in the playoffs.

West Indian star Hope hit a scintillating 118 not out, to go past Kyle Verreynne’s previous best mark of 116 not out, scored in season two, to help the Capitals record a thrilling 15-run win against Durban’s Super Giants on the east coast on Wednesday. The match was decided in the final over.

The victory helped the Capitals solidify their position in fourth place on the log with 11 points, three more than DSG. Both teams have four matches remaining.

Hope’s innings included nine fours and nine sixes.

‘Everything worked out for me’

“It’s great to contribute to every win, scoring runs feels better when you win,” said a beaming Hope after the match.

“This is a great competition; the crowds are amazing. Watching it on TV there is a good vibe, but being a part of it is next level. I’m very happy to be here.”

He added there was no particular secret to his innings.

“You have to be open-minded about the way you go about your game,” he said.

“There’s not one particular way … you have got to understand the conditions, the match situation, the opposition, and then it’s also about adaptability. I’ve been around for a while, and I’m expected to perform. The thing is to limit the failures and the number of dot balls and capitalise on the loose deliveries.

“Luckily, everything worked out for me today.”

Peaking at the right time

Hope said the win was important for the Capitals’ chances of making the knockouts.

“It’s important to have momentum at the right time. We haven’t played our best cricket yet, but we’ve shown we’ve got the capabilities of winning more often and being a strong team. We’ve just got to keep building confidence, and wins like this one will do that.

“Maybe we’re peaking at the right time, but there are a lot of games to go. I think we’re heading in the right direction and if we can put together a few more complete games, we’ll be a force to be reckoned with.”

The Capitals are next up against the Paarl Royals in the Cape on Saturday. DSG face the Sunrisers in Durban on Friday.