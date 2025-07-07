Should Mulder have gone for Lara’s 400 record? What the cricket world thinks

Wiaan Mulder ended the South Africans' first innings in the second Test against Zimbabwe with his personal score on 367 not out.

Almost inexplicably, South African captain and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder declared his team’s innings closed on Tuesday with his personal score on 367 not out, 34 runs short of breaking the world individual Test record of 400 not out, held by Brian Lara on the West Indies.

The cricketing world was left stunned when Mulder decided that his team had scored enough runs in their first innings of the second Test against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo on Monday — 626/5.

Having batted for four sessions, the South Africans were in complete control of the match, and so it later proved as they bowled out Zimbabwe for a paltry 170 in their first innings. South Africa won the first Test comfortably.

Mulder’s score is the fifth best of all time — after Lara’s 400 not out, Matthew Hayden’s 380, Lara’s 375 and Mahela Jayawardene’s 374. The stand-in South African captain’s 367 not out is now his country’s highest Test score, after Hashim Amla’s 311.

But, should Mulder have pushed on for Lara’s score of 400? Many in the cricketing world thinks he should have.

However, many fans said Mulder had shown respect to Lara, one of the greatest batters of all time by not going after his record. Others said his decision was selfless and in favour of the team.

Here are some of the best posts from social media.

Is he selfless or a fan of lara or stupid ???



Wiaan Mulder was just 33 runs away from 400 and he declared 😵

Could’ve got there in 10 overs!

Brian Charles Lara is one of the finest to ever play the game and it would have been an eternal disgrace if Mulder had broken his record against Zimbabwe. Massive respect to him for showing class and dignity, he is no Hayden

No man no no no… why the declaration 😭😭😭



I hope Mulder doesn't regret this, after retirement. Chances like these don't come daily, and this is one of the most coveted records of test cricket.

He also had the chance of being only the 2nd batter to hit 50 or more 4s in a test innings . Don't get the rationale behind… July 7, 2025