Conrad will be ‘disappointed’ if Proteas don’t put up a fight against Black Caps

South Africa will meet New Zealand in the T20 tri-series final in Harare on Saturday.

Having used the T20 International tri-series as an experimental exercise in his first white-ball campaign in charge, coach Shukri Conrad says the Proteas will field their best team against New Zealand on Saturday as they set their sights on overall victory.

Though they have defeated hosts Zimbabwe twice, South Africa have lost both their matches thus far against New Zealand in the T20 International tri-series in Harare.

However, with a second-string squad (some senior players are being rested), Conrad felt they could take a lot from the experience gained during the two-week tri-series.

Rubin Hermann and Dewald Brevis, who have played 10 T20 International matches between them, are the team’s top run-scorers in the series, while spinner Senuran Muthusamy, who has played two T20 Internationals, has been the squad’s highest wicket taker.

“We’ve got a final to play on Saturday and that’s the big match. Not making light of any of the other games, but I think the final will give us a really good idea of where everybody is at,” Conrad said.

“But I’m really excited by the young talent we’ve got at our disposal, especially in the T20 format. They are players who can make huge impacts and I’m really looking forward to the next while with them to see how they develop.”

Hitting back against Kiwis

Having replaced former limited overs coach Rob Walter (now the head coach of New Zealand), Conrad said he had been cautious in his approach after expanding his responsibilities beyond the national Test team.

He was confident, however, that the SA side could beat their higher-ranked opponents in the tri-series decider tomorrow.

Despite missing some key players, Conrad felt they had learned enough as a unit over the last couple of weeks to hit back by beating the Black Caps.

“It’s been refreshing. The young players that have come in, seeing how they have taken to the environment and seeing their performances,” he said.

“It’s been largely experimental. For me, I’ve sat back, and obviously observed and watched a lot, and tinkered here and there, but it was always going to be about this weekend’s final.

“I’ll be disappointed if we don’t put up a bold showing and try get one over New Zealand.”