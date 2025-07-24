Proteas coach backs Subrayen, Brevis, Pretorius for Australia white-ball tour

Several experienced players are also back in the mix for the tour Down Under next month.

The Proteas take on Australia in ODI and T20 series’ next month. Picture: Sameer Ali/Getty Images

Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma are back in the mix to captain the Proteas’ T20 and ODI squads respectively on their tour of Australia next month.

The three-match T20 series takes place from 10-16 August, followed by the three-match ODI series, taking place between 19-24 August. The matches will be played across Darwin, Cairns and Mackay.

Dolphins off-spinner Prenelan Subrayen, who recently made his Test debut against Zimbabwe, has earned his maiden call-up to the T20 and ODI squads, while Titans batters Dewald Brevis and Lhuan-dré Pretorius are set to make their ODI debuts, having both now played T20 cricket for South Africa.

Prenelan Subrayen of the Dolphins. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Brevis, Pretorius and Subrayen feature in both squads, along with batters Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs, as well as seamers Corbin Bosch, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada.

Names missing from the lineups include David Miller, Marco Jansen, Tabraiz Shamsi and the now retired Heinrich Klaasen.

“It’s great to have our senior players back in the mix after their rest following the WTC Final,” said coach Shukri Conrad. “Their experience and quality add real value to the group as we continue to build a strong core in both formats.

“Every series from here on plays a part in shaping our squads for next year’s T20 World Cup and the 50-over World Cup at home in 2027.

“Touring Australia is never easy. We know their conditions and intensity will test us in every department, and that’s exactly the kind of challenge we’re after.”

Proteas T20 squad against Australia: Aiden Markram (capt), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen, Rassie van der Dussen

Proteas ODI squad against Australia: Temba Bavuma (capt), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen

Fixtures

1st T20 – Sunday, 10 August

Australia vs South Africa – Marrara Stadium, Darwin

2nd T20 – Tuesday, 12 August

Australia vs South Africa – Marrara Stadium, Darwin

3rd T20 – Saturday, 16 August

Australia vs South Africa, Cazalys Stadium, Cairns

1st ODI – Tuesday, 19 August

Australia vs South Africa – Cazalys Stadium, Cairns

2nd ODI – Friday, 22 August

Australia vs South Africa – Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay

3rd ODI – Sunday, 24 August

Australia vs South Africa – Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay