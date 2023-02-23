Shukri Conrad shakes up Proteas Test staff, McKenzie in for Windies series

Sports Reporter

Former Proteas batter Neil McKenzie will be the national team’s batting consultant for the upcoming Test series against the West Indies.

And, this will be the last series that former national bowler Charl Langeveldt is the team’s bowling coach. Piet Botha will take over as bowling coach while Kruger van Wyk will be the Test team’s new fielding coach.

The Proteas‘ series against the West Indies starts February 28. This will be new Test coach Shukri Conrad‘s first assignment since taking over from Mark Boucher.

Batting consultant

Cricket South Africa said on Thursday that McKenzie will for now only fulfil his role for the West Indies series, with a permanent batting coach to be named at a later stage.

Botha, who made 118 first-class appearances during his playing career, boasts 20 years of coaching experience across the South African cricket landscape, having previously coached the Warriors, and most recently the Garden Route Badgers.

Former Warriors coach Piet Botha. Picture: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

His credentials also include being a bowling consultant to the National Academy and South Africa A side.

Former New Zealand Test wicket-keeper and Proteas fielding coach, Van Wyk has been appointed the full-time Test fielding coach.

Matthew Reuben and Sizwe Hadebe join the technical staff from the Titans as the respective performance analyst and physiotherapist, while Runeshan Moodley makes the step up from the Warriors to the national side as the strength and conditioning coach.

Kruger van Wyk working with the Proteas women’s team. Picture: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Director of Cricket Enoch Nkwe said: “We would like to thank Neil for committing himself to the series while the permanent appointment is being finalised. He and Shukri have a good working relationship, having previously coached together at SA Under-19 level, and we look forward to them combining for the first series in what is a new era for the Test side.

“Credit must be given to Charl and the role he has played in developing the Test bowling unit. Under his tutelage the Proteas attack has become one of the best in the world. As he ends his tenure with the Proteas, we would like to wish him all the best in his next chapter.”

Nkwe also thanked outgoing batting coach Justin Sammons and fielding coach Justin Ontong.

Proteas management for Test series against West Indies

Shukri Conrad (Head Coach), Khomotso Volvo Masubelele (Team Manager), Neil McKenzie (Batting Consultant), Charl Langeveldt (Bowling Coach), Kruger van Wyk (Fielding Coach), Matthew Reuben (Performance Analyst), Sizwe Hadebe (Physiotherapist), Runeshan Moodley (Strength and Conditioning Coach), Dr Hashendra Ramjee (Team Doctor), Kyle Botha (Logistics and Masseur), Zunaid Wadee (Security), Lucy Davey (Media Manager).

Fixtures

Firs Test: 28 February-4 March at 10am: SuperSport Park, Centurion

Second Test: 8-12 March at 10am: Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg