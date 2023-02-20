Dewald Brevis in Invitational XI to face West Indies

Sports Reporter

Rising South African cricketer Dewald Brevis has been named in the South Africa Invitational XI for the tour match against the West Indies at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, starting on Tuesday. The match will conclude on Thursday.

This will be Brevis’ maiden first-class match, though the match will have “unofficial” status.

SA20 stars

Also included in the team are promising youngsters Bryce Parsons and Evan Jones.

Brevis, Parsons and Jones all performed well in the recent inaugural SA20 league.

Cody Yusuf and Wihan Lubbe also featured in the new South African Twenty20 le ague.

The team to take on the men from the Caribbean, who are in South Africa for Test and limited overs series’ against the Proteas, is made of players released by the respective franchises this week.

The fixture in Benoni is an unofficial three-day match and will form part of the visiting team’s preparations ahead of the first Test against the Proteas, which is scheduled to get underway on Tuesday, 28 February at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

South Africa Invitational XI squad against West Indies

Corbin Bosch (Titans), Dewald Brevis (Titans), Ruan de Swart (Dolphins), Evan Jones (Lions), Wihan Lubbe (Warriors), Wandile Makwetu (Lions), Hlompho Modimokoane (Dolphins), Smangaliso Nhlebela (Titans), Thando Ntini (Dolphins), Bryce Parsons (Dolphins), Jiveshan Pillay (Titans), Daniel Smith (Western Province), Codi Yusuf (Lions).

The match will start at 10:00.