Uncapped all-rounder Forrester ready to take on responsibility with Proteas

The 25-year-old player has made 466 runs at an average of 35.84 and a strike rate of 141.21 in the 25 domestic T20 matches he has played.

Having made an impact in his first SA20 campaign, all-rounder Dian Forrester is hoping to carry that form into his maiden tour with the Proteas as the national team prepare for a five-match T20 International series against New Zealand starting this weekend.

Forrester is one of four uncapped players in the second-string SA squad, which includes only three individuals who formed part of the Proteas group that competed at the T20 World Cup which concluded in India last week.

The 25-year-old player, who competes for North West Dragons on the domestic circuit, has turned out in 25 matches in the short format since making his T20 debut for the Knights in March 2024.

Solid SA20 campaign

Competing for the Joburg Super Kings during the SA20 tournament in January, he contributed 175 runs in eight innings at an average of 58.33 and a strike rate 165.09, including a career best 80 not out off just 42 balls against MI Cape Town in the league stage of the competition.

“I would hope I have a big role in every single team. I like the responsibility of being a big player,” said Forrester, who toured with the South Africa A team in India last year.

“If you asked me before the (SA20) tournament if I was going to have such a big role I probably would have said no, not as much, but I wouldn’t want it any other way. It’s nice to have responsibility.”

Prepared for big crowds

Forrester felt playing in front of packed stands during the SA20 campaign had prepared him well for the global stage.

“The crowds are amazing, and when you’re fielding you actually feel it because you always look around and absorb the crowd,” he said.

“When you’re batting you’re so in a zone you don’t even notice the crowd, but it definitely does help to prepare you for the next step because all of a sudden international cricket is going to be packed stadiums and more pressure.”

Eager to bowl

Though he was used as a specialist batter in the SA20 league, and was given just one over with the ball, the fast bowler hoped Proteas head coach Shukri Conrad would utilise him as an all-rounder against the Black Caps.

“I’m always going to strive to be a genuine all-rounder, but if you look at our team this year at the Joburg Super Kings, we had gun bowlers. Every single person who was bowling was great, so it was tough to make the starting six bowlers,” Forrester said.

“But my time will come. I’m just trying to stay patient behind the scenes, make sure my skills are up to date, and if Shuks wants me to bowl more I’m excited to bowl because I train in the nets and I make sure I’m always sharp and ready for it.”

South Africa will face New Zealand in the first of five T20 International matches in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.