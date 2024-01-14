Cricket

14 Jan 2024

Smuts, Pooran lead Super Giants to second win in SA20

It was the second straight win for the Durban team after they beat MI CT in the week.

Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran of Durban’s Super Giants was in great form on Saturday. Picture: SA20

Jon-Jon Smuts and Nicholas Pooran struck half-centuries as Durban’s Super Giants beat the Sunrisers Eastern Cape by 35 runs at St George’s Park on Saturday.

The visitors flew out of the blocks through Quinton de Kock (23 off 16 balls) and Matthew Breetzke (43 off 29).

But that was just the beginning of the onslaught before Smuts, who was traded from the Sunrisers to the Super Giants in the off-season, and Pooran took centre stage.

Assault

Smuts smashed 75 off 38 balls (four fours, seven sixes) before Pooran showed his class with a breathtaking 60* off 31 balls (five fours, four sixes) that powered DSG to 225-3.

The Sunrisers delivered a spirited run chase that kept the “Orange Army” entertained until the final over, but ultimately it proved just too much.

Tom Abell (65 off 36 balls) and Tristan Stubbs (55 off 26) both hit half-centuries that pushed the Sunrisers to 190-9 with DSG closing out their second consecutive victory.

This story first appeared on sacricketmag.co.za. It is republished here with permission. For the orginal story click here.

Read more on these topics

SA20

