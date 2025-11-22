Solid start for Proteas on day one against India

None of their batters kicked on to a big total, but the SA team's top order combined well.

South Africa’s top-order batters got them off to a decent start on Saturday, reaching 247/6 at the close of play on day one of the second Test against India in Guwahati.

After winning the toss and opting to bat, Proteas openers Aiden Markram (38) and Ryan Rickelton (35) shared 82 runs for the first wicket before they were both removed just three balls apart on either side of the tea break (at the end of the first session, due to an early start).

Tristan Stubbs (49) and captain Temba Bavuma (41) then combined in an 84-run partnership for the third wicket before they were both removed after the late lunch break.

When stumps were drawn, all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy was on 25 not out and wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne was unbeaten on one, with the tourists holding four wickets in hand.

Spin bowler Kuldeep Yadav led India’s attack, taking 3/48 from his 17 overs with the ball.

His scalps included the key wickets of Rickelton, Stubbs and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder, who was removed for 13 runs after being bumped down the order.

Nobody kicks on

Stubbs, however, felt they could have done more with the bat, with none of the Proteas players scoring a half-century despite their patient approach.

“I definitely think it’s a better wicket for batting. You can bat for time but you look up and the scoreboard has sort of gone nowhere,” Stubbs said.

“I do think they bowled quite well. The seamers especially just kept bowling straight down to attack the stumps, and they sort of bowled to contain, so I think they bowled nicely.

“All of us had opportunities, and if you look at it no-one kicked on, so we can take that on ourselves.”

After winning the first match in Kolkata last week, the Proteas were in search of their first Test series victory in India in 25 years.