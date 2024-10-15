South Africa book spot against Australia in T20 World Cup semifinals

The Proteas women's team have now qualified for the playoffs at three successive editions of the T20 World Cup.

The Proteas squad after hearing they had qualified for the T20 Women’s World Cup playoffs. Picture: Matthew Lewis/ICC/Getty Images

The Proteas are two matches away from lifting the T20 Women’s World Cup trophy after it was confirmed last night that they will face Australia in the semifinals tomorrow.

In the last Group B match in Dubai, the result went South Africa’s way, as the West Indies thumped England convincingly enough to allow the Proteas to secure a spot in the playoffs at the global showpiece in the UAE.

While the Proteas needed England to win in order to guarantee their spot in the last four, a West Indies victory was also sufficient provided they crushed their opponents, and the Windies team duly obliged.

West Indies v England

Batting first, England were carried by Nat Sciver-Brunt, who made 57 off 50 balls, and they took a knock when captain Heather Knight retired due to injury when she was on 21.

Spin bowler Afy Fletcher returned 3/21 to lead the West Indies attack, as they restricted their opponents to 141/7.

In response, chasing 142 to win, opening batters Hayley Matthews (50) and Qiana Joseph (52) got West Indies off to a spectacular start, attacking during the powerplay as they shared 102 for the first wicket.

After they were removed, the Windies went on to reach 142/4 with 12 deliveries to spare to secure a six-wicket victory, and the result was enough to allow the Proteas to progress to the playoffs on net run rate.

Tight battle for semifinal places

Though South Africa, West Indies and England all achieved six points in their group, West Indies finished top of the table with the best net run rate, while South Africa grabbed second place ahead of England who settled in third and missed out on a place.

The Proteas will now face Australia in the first semifinal in Dubai tomorrow, while West Indies will meet New Zealand in the other semifinal in Sharjah on Friday. The final of the tournament will be contested in Dubai on Sunday.

It is the third successive time the SA women have reached the playoffs at the global T20 spectacle, as they target a spot in their second straight final after losing to Australia in the trophy contest in Cape Town last year.