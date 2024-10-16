Proteas ‘deserve’ their place in World Cup semis, says Mlaba

The SA team will play Australia in the first semifinal in Dubai on Thursday.

In-form spin bowler Nonkululeko Mlaba believes the Proteas have earned their spot in the semifinals, as they prepare to face Australia in the penultimate round of the T20 Women’s World Cup in Dubai on Thursday.

The SA team were in a training session when they heard that the result had gone their way on Tuesday night, with West Indies beating England by seven wickets in the last match of their first-round group.

The Proteas, who won three of their four pool games, ended second in the group behind West Indies, while England finished third, narrowly missing out on the semifinals on net run rate.

“I was really stressing out. My fingers were crossed the whole time and I was praying we would at least make it to the semis because I know we’ve been working hard and I think we deserve to play in the semis,” Mlaba said.

“So I was very excited to hear the news, and we deserve it, honestly. We can’t wait for the semis.”

Team effort

Mlaba is the second highest wicket taker in the tournament thus far, having taken nine scalps in four matches.

She credited her teammates for helping her find her best form at the global showpiece, and she hoped they would combine well again in the playoffs.

“Without this team I don’t think this would have been possible because they were there throughout and catching the balls,” Mlaba said.

“I think we really need each other because we are playing as a team.”

South Africa and Australia will square off in the first semifinal of the World Cup tournament at 4pm (SA time) on Thursday.