Sunrisers Eastern Cape v Paarl Royals: All you need to know

It will be an opportunity for both teams to experiment, with nothing to lose.

With the SA20 playoffs already decided, Sunrisers Eastern Cape and the Paarl Royals won’t have any pressure on them, which could make for an exciting encounter in Gqeberha on Sunday.

The Sunrisers will face Durban’s Super Giants in a qualifier next week, while the Royals will play Joburg Super Kings in an eliminator. And with potential log changes making no difference to those fixtures, it means the last match of the league stage will be a dead rubber.

So it will be an opportunity for both sides to experiment a bit, with nothing to lose if they take some risks.

Here are all the details about the match in Gqeberha

Where and what time: St George’s Park, first ball 3.30pm

Who’s playing: Sunrisers Eastern Cape from Gqeberha and Paarl Royals from Paarl

How to watch: SuperSport, channel 201

Squads

Sunrisers: Tom Abell, Ottneil Baartman, Temba Bavuma, Liam Dawson, Sarel Erwee, Aya Gqamane, Simon Harmer, Jordan Hermann, Marco Jansen, Patrick Kruger, Dawid Malan, Aiden Markram, Adam Rossington, Caleb Seleka, Andile Simelane, Tristan Stubbs, Beyers Swanepoel, Daniel Worrall

Royals: Ferisco Adams, Fabian Allen, Jos Buttler, Bjorn Fortuin, Evan Jones, Wihann Lubbe, Keith Dudgeon, Obed McCoy, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Nqaba Peter, Jason Roy, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lorcan Tucker, John Turner, Mitchell van Buuren, Dane Vilas, Codi Yusuf

Players to watch

England international Jos Buttler has been superb with the bat for the Paarl outfit in the league stage of the competition, making 360 runs in nine innings at an average of 45.00.

For the Sunrisers, Australian fast bowler Daniel Worrall has been equally useful, taking 14 wickets in eight matches at an average of 16.92.

Last season

The Sunrisers won the first clash between the teams in Paarl last year, by five wickets. After the Royals had posted 127/7 in their 20 overs the Sunrisers reached their target with five wickets down after 18.2 overs.

In the return fixture in Gqeberha, the Royals won by five wickets, chasing down the Sunrisers’ score of 130/7 in 18.5 overs.