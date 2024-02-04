Sunrisers edge Royals as SA20 league stage comes to a thrilling close

The title holders leapfrogged Durban's Super Giants at the summit of the log.

Defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape finished top of the SA20 table, taking some momentum into next week’s playoffs by securing a narrow five-wicket victory over the Paarl Royals in their dead rubber clash in Gqeberha last night.

With the hosts chasing 160 runs to win, every member of the Sunrisers top order made contributions, led by Temba Bavuma (33 runs off 30 balls) and captain Aiden Markram 63 (37 off 27) who shared 63 runs for the third wicket.

Andile Phehlukwayo was the best of the Royals bowlers, returning 3/33. But the visitors were unable to contain the hosts who made 165/5 to reach their target with just one ball to spare.

Earlier, in-form opener Jos Buttler played an anchor role for the Royals after they won the toss and chose to bat.

Buttler was able to keep the run-rate up during the powerplay, but he was removed in the seventh over when he holed out to Patrick Kruger at long-off from a Liam Dawson delivery after bashing 38 runs off 22 deliveries.

Dane Vilas and Wihan Lubbe then held up the middle order with a 49-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Lubbe made 27 off 20 before Ottniel Baartman had him caught behind by Tristan Stubbs with less than four overs left in the innings.

Vilas’ contribution (34 off 25) came to an end in the penultimate over when he was caught by Aiden Markram off a delivery from Beyers Swanepoel.

Baartman spearheaded the Sunrisers arsenal with the ball, taking 2/33 from his four overs and playing a key role in restricting the visitors to 159/7.

Playoff rounds

While the Sunrisers leapfrogged Durban’s Super Giants into top spot in the standings, as the opening round came to a close, the Royals remained in third position.

The Sunrisers will face the Super Giants in a qualifier match in Cape Town on Tuesday, while the Royals will play Joburg Super Kings in an eliminator at the Wanderers on Wednesday.

The winners of the qualifier will book their place in the final, while the losing side in that match and the winning team in the eliminator will compete in another qualifier for a spot in the trophy contest.