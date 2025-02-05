Sunrisers progress to SA20 qualifier, as Super Kings are eliminated

The Sunrisers have progressed to a qualifier playoff against Paarl Royals in Centurion on Thursday.

Marco Jansen celebrates a wicket with Sunrisers Eastern Cape teammates during their SA20 eliminator playoff against Joburg Super Kings. Picture: Shaun Roy/Sportzpics

Sunrisers Eastern Cape kept their hopes alive for their third successive SA20 title, cruising to a 32-run victory over Joburg Super Kings, who were dumped out of the competition in Centurion on Wednesday night.

Set a target of 185 runs to win, the Super Kings got off to a cracking start, racing to 49/1 in the powerplay.

But once openers Devon Conway (30 runs off 20 balls) and captain Faf du Plessis (19 off 18) were removed, the Joburg side lost momentum.

Jonny Bairstow made an attempt to keep his team in contention, contributing 37 off 17, but he did not receive enough support as the Super Kings were restricted to 152/7.

Sunrisers innings

Earlier, after being sent in to bat, none of the Sunrisers top-order batters were spectacular, but they combined well to give them a solid foundation, led by opener David Bedingham who hit 27 off 14.

Captain Aiden Markram then anchored the middle order, bashing 63 not out off 40 deliveries.

Markram shared 56 runs for the fifth wicket with Tristan Stubbs (26 runs) and 53 runs with Marco Jansen (23) for the sixth wicket, as the skipper carried his team to 184/6.

Veteran spin bowler Imran Tahir was the best of the Super Kings bowlers, taking 2/21 from his four overs.

It was a tough day, however, for seamer Lutho Sipamla, who was punished by the Sunrisers, going for more than 18 runs an over. His spell of 0/73 was the worst by any bowler in SA20 cricket.

The Sunrisers, who lifted the SA20 trophy in 2023 and 2024, will face Paarl Royals in a qualifier playoff in Centurion on Thursday (5.30pm start), with the winning team progressing to the final against MI Cape Town at the Wanderers on Saturday.